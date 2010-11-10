Highlights From The Conan O'Brien Debut On TBS

Conan O’Brien made his long awaited return to late night television last night, and he took a few swings at his former employer, NBC. Here’s the best one:



“It’s not easy doing a late night show on a channel without a lot of money that viewers have trouble finding – So, that’s why I left NBC.”

ZING! Watch some highlights of the debut of “Conan” on TBS here:



