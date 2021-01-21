WATCH: Highlights from President Joe Biden's history-making inauguration

Anneke Ball, Hannah Jiang, Amelia Kosciulek

  • President Joe Biden was inaugurated on Wednesday in a ceremony that featured American flags in the audience instead of people.
  • Biden pledged to be “a president for all Americans” in the fight against COVID-19 and political division.
  • Outgoing President Donald Trump broke with tradition and left for Florida ahead of the inauguration ceremony.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.