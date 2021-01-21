WATCH: Highlights from President Joe Biden's history-making inauguration

- President Joe Biden was inaugurated on Wednesday in a ceremony that featured American flags in the audience instead of people.
- Biden pledged to be “a president for all Americans” in the fight against COVID-19 and political division.
- Outgoing President Donald Trump broke with tradition and left for Florida ahead of the inauguration ceremony.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.