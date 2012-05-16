Check Out The Highlights From The Huge Banker Charity Party That Everyone's Still Buzzing About

Photo: AP Images

Last night, hedge fund managers and bank executives filled the Javits centre in Manhattan for the famous Robin Hood Foundation’s annual benefit, which raises funds to fight poverty in New York City. Financial industry heavyweights in attendance included Bill Ackman, Lloyd Blankfein, Steve Cohen, Glenn Dubin, David Einhorn, Paul Tudor Jones (the founder of Robin Hood), Dan Loeb, Howard Lutnick and George Soros.



But it wasn’t just financial professionals who made an appearance at the subway-themed gala that raised a whopping $57.4 million for various city charities and non-profits.

Super model Tyra banks and pro-football player Eli Manning were there and Neil Young and Rihanna both gave musical performances.

We’ve compiled photos from the evening. A big thanks to Reuters’ hedge fund reporter Katya Watchel who snapped some of the pictures.

Enjoy!

*If you have additional photos from last night’s event, please feel free to send them to [email protected]

