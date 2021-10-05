Search

VIDEO: A Facebook whistleblower accused the company of ‘moral bankruptcy’ in testimony before Senate

Hannah Jiang,Lilian Manansala
  • Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, testified at a Senate hearing on October 5.
  • She said the company has repeatedly and knowingly prioritized its own profits over public safety.
  • Haugen stated Facebook should declare “moral bankruptcy” and work with Congress to find solutions.
Former Facebook product manager Frances Haugen testified at a Senate hearing on October 5 about how the company knew the damage it was causing to young people but chose not to act on it.

