VIDEO: A Facebook whistleblower accused the company of ‘moral bankruptcy’ in testimony before Senate

- Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, testified at a Senate hearing on October 5.
- She said the company has repeatedly and knowingly prioritized its own profits over public safety.
- Haugen stated Facebook should declare “moral bankruptcy” and work with Congress to find solutions.
Former Facebook product manager Frances Haugen testified at a Senate hearing on October 5 about how the company knew the damage it was causing to young people but chose not to act on it.