VIDEO: A Facebook whistleblower accused the company of ‘moral bankruptcy’ in testimony before Senate

Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, testified at a Senate hearing on October 5.

She said the company has repeatedly and knowingly prioritized its own profits over public safety.

Haugen stated Facebook should declare “moral bankruptcy” and work with Congress to find solutions.

