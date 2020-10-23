Highlights from the final presidential debate between Trump and Joe Biden

- President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, squared off Thursday in their final presidential debate before Election Day, clashing over the coronavirus pandemic, climate change, and race in America.
- Asked about his stance on Black Lives Matter, Trump said he was the “least racist person” in the room.
- Biden said he would “transition from the oil industry” when they debated over climate change.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.