HIGHLIGHTS: An Irish dad's epic Las Vegas adventure caught on GoPro ... facing backwards

Picture: Evan Griffin/YouTube

There’s only one thing to do when your dad busts out the GoPro of his Vegas trip for the first time only to discover he had it round the wrong way.

Put it on YouTube.

So Evan Williams did, adding this for clarity:

So… Gave my Dad my GoPro while he was in Las Vegas, I did not, however, instruct him on how to use it, so my dad being my dad, and a culchie, didn’t know which way to point the f..king thing…

Without further ado, let’s roll the highlights reel:

‘Look at that for a view of the mountains’

Picture: Evan Griffin/YouTube

‘That’s the Trump Tower, same colour as his hair’

Picture: Evan Griffin/YouTube

‘Oh that’s the Flamingo. There’s the Flamingo, people’

Picture: Evan Griffin/YouTube

‘Oh, look at that’

Picture: Evan Griffin/YouTube

‘That’s where we’re going for breakfast’

Picture: Evan Griffin/YouTube

‘Here’s the monorail stati-i-i-o–o-on!’

‘There’s people in the pool’

Picture: Evan Griffin/YouTube

To Joseph P. Griffin’s credit, it’s not all one, long awful series of dad moments. He makes a few decent gags, and inadvertently gets the casino interior shots right, even if his face blocks half of them.

And he may just turn out to be a weapons-grade troll, and the whole joke’s on his son, which would be even better.

Here’s Joseph’s full “adventure”:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.