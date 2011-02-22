HIGHLIGHT OF THE WEEKEND: Andy Roddick's Tournament-Winning Dive

The dunks were nice, but this was the real top play of President’s Day weekend: Andy Roddick’s diving volley that won him an entire tournament.



Roddick’s sensational play came on match point of the final of the Regions Morgan Keegan Championships, giving him his 30th career title.

He needed every inch of that stretch to sneak past Canadian Milos Raonic, who had given him a hard-fought match, splitting the first two sets 7-6 (7), 6-7 (11), before Roddick pulled it out at 7-5.

Watch the video below and check out more highlights from this match at TennisChannel.com.

