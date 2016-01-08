This rigorous climb up a Colorado mountain leads to the most beautiful skiing

When expert skiers or snowboarders are looking for a challenge, one place they look is the Highland Bowl in Aspen, Colorado.

With its peak located 12,392 feet above sea level and 48-degree vertical climb required to get there, “The Bowl,” as locals call it, is the perfect way to push skilled skiers.

On a recent trip to Highlands Mountain, we tried the hike for ourselves.

Story by Aly Weisman and editing by Stephen Parkhurst

