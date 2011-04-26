The 15 Rich Countries Facing A Huge Youth Unemployment Problem

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Youth unemployment has been a driving force behind civil unrest in the Mideast this year. But developed countries also suffer staggering unemployment for individuals between the ages of 15 and 24.In the OECD, rates will average around 18% this year. But this isn’t a new problem. Countries like France, Chile and Italy have posted double digit rates for over a decade. It has led to a significant “brain drain” for some of Europe’s economies, where top talent looks for better opportunities abroad.



While austerity measures and budget cuts may have complicated issues, the youth unemployment problem is a long-term one many economies have been masking.

