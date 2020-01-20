Alphabet's soaring stock just pushed it above a $1 trillion market cap. Here are the 11 highest-valued public companies.

Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

Alphabet is the latest company to reach a $US1 trillion valuation in public trading after closing at a record high Thursday.

The record level adds a third tech company to the list of firms with four-comma valuations.

The list of highest-valued firms remains tech-heavy, though oil behemoth Saudi Aramco maintains the world’s highest market cap at $US1.84 trillion.

Here are the 11 highest-valued public companies in the world, ranked in ascending order.

Alphabet is the latest firm to join the small group of companies with market caps higher than $US1 trillion, further cementing the tech sector as the highest valued in public markets.

The Google-parent’s Thursday close set the stock high enough to notch a valuation above the four-comma threshold. The record level also helped push Big Tech – the five stock group comprised of Alphabet,Amazon,Apple,Facebook, and Microsoft– past a $US5 trillion market valuation for the first time.

The S&P 500’s information tech sector is dominating all of the index’s other subgroups in the year-to-date, after already posting a 50% return in 2019. The group’s massive run-up was primarily driven by Apple stock, as the iPhone maker gained more than 80% last year.

Apple was the first company to reach a $US1 trillion valuation in August 2018, and held the crown as the highest-valued public company as recently as December 11. The tech giant lost its top spot when Saudi Aramco debuted on public markets with a record-breaking $US1.7 trillion valuation.

Aramco stock proceeded to surge high enough to hit a $US2 trillion valuation before paring gains through January.

Here are the 11 highest-valued public companies around the world, ranked in ascending order. Data is as of 3:00 p.m. ET on January 17.

11. Visa

Market cap: $US350 billion

Year-to-date performance: up 8.7%

10. JPMorgan Chase

Market cap: $US433 billion

Year-to-date performance: down 0.5%

9. Tencent

Market cap: $US491 billion

Year-to-date performance: up 12.4%

8. Berkshire Hathaway

Market cap: $US561 billion

Year-to-date performance: up 1.7%

7. Alibaba

Market cap: $US608 billion

Year-to-date performance: up 6.2%

6. Facebook

Market cap: $US639 billion

Year-to-date performance: up 8.1%

5. Amazon

Market cap: $US921 billion

Year-to-date performance: up 0.6%

4. Alphabet

Market cap: $US1 trillion

Year-to-date performance: up 10.2%

3. Microsoft

Market cap: $US1.27 trillion

Year-to-date performance: up 5.5%

2. Apple

Market cap: $US1.39 trillion

Year-to-date performance: up 8.7%

1. Saudi Aramco

Market cap: $US1.84 trillion

Year-to-date performance: down 1.6%

