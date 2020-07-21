Socially distanced attractions and activities for a road trip through Colorado that are actually worth the stop

Shutterstock/Kris WiktorVisit these socially-distanced attractions id you’re road-tripping through Colorado this summer.
- International travel is on hold for most in light of the coronavirus pandemic, making road trips the vacation trend of the summer, travel experts previously told Business Insider.
- We surfed Trip Advisor for the highest-rated attractions in Colorado within recommended social distancing guidelines.
- Travellers should consult the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines before embarking on any summer travel.
International travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic are making road trips the vacation of choice this summer. Travel experts previously told BI that they expect to see vacation trends shift from travelling by plane to that by car and RV.
These are the top-rated attractions through Colorado that are worth a socially distanced visit.
Follow in the footsteps of dinosaurs through a hiking trail at a park and preserve in Morrison, Colorado, west of Denver.
At Dinosaur Ridge, visitors can hike a trail full of 250 preserved dinosaur tracks from three dinosaurs and one crocodilian, per the company’s website.
The site reopened on May 9 with coronavirus-era procedures in place, like having all workers wear masks and enforcing social distancing. Patrons are only required to wear masks inside facilities like the gift shop.
North of Denver, catch a movie at Holiday Twin Drive-in.
For up to $US9 a person, depending on your age, watch two films on the big screen from the comfort of your car. Tune in to the movie’s audio on the radio.
The drive-in is operating with restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus. All tickets and food must be bought online, and cars have to park at least 10 feet apart. Additionally, restrooms are being cleaned every 15 minutes.
West of Denver, explore an outdoor concert venue among red rocks without the usual crowd.
Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre is an outdoor theatre that hosts live music. But during the day, people use its 193 steps for exercising and enjoying the view.
During the coronavirus pandemic, dozens of concerts have been cancelled or postponed, but the space is open. The venue’s fitness classes are limited to 175 people, and people outside the class can’t access the steps during class times.
In Southern Colorado, get lost at Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve.
This park holds the tallest sand dunes in North America, per the National Parks Service. It’s not like beach sand — Trip Advisor reviews say it’s much softer.
The park began a phased reopening in June. The inside of the Visitor’s Centre remains closed to adhere to CDC guidelines, but park rangers will be available outside the centre to answer questions. The park encourages patrons to avoid crowds and wear a face covering when social distancing isn’t possible.
Take a stroll through the Denver Botanic Gardens. The garden’s York Street and Chatfield Farms locations have reopened.
At the York Street location, explore 24 acres of gardens filled with plants from around the world. Conversely, the Chatfield Farms location is a 700-acre refuge for native plants.
Both locations have limited the number of people allowed in the gardens at a time, using a timed ticket system. Tickets must be bought online and patrons have to wear face-covering throughout their visit, aside from when they’re eating or drinking.
