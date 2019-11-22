I bought the highest-rated pair of jeans on Amazon under $25 and will never buy jeans in-store again

Erin McDowell/Business Insider I decided to put Amazon’s reviews sections and incredible prices to the test.

I rarely purchase clothes through Amazon, but I was tempted to see if I could find a great pair of affordable jeans.

I ordered the Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label skinny jeans in the colour “Immaculate” for $US24.99, not including taxes and fees.

Not only did the jeans fit perfectly, but I was highly impressed by the quality – especially at such a low price.

Jean shopping isn’t easy. I’ve tried countless fits, washes, and styles over the years, and have yet to find my perfect pair, though I did come close with a $US245 pair from a clothing rental service.

I usually like to try clothes on in the store to ensure they fit before buying them, especially when it comes to jeans. However, this week, I decided to try something a little different.

I shop on Amazon for most things, from laundry detergent to socks and cookware. However, I rarely buy clothes through the global online retailer.

I decided to put Amazon’s reviews sections and incredible prices to the test and order the highest-rated pair of jeans on Amazon under $US25, not including taxes and fees.

Here’s what happened when I tried a pair of Amazon-approved jeans.

First, I adjusted my search filters to find the best pair under $US25.

Amazon Amazon women’s jeans.

I made sure every pair I was viewing had received an average rating of more than four stars and was priced under $US25. I also only considered jeans that could be delivered with Prime shipping.

Right away, I noticed a couple of pairs that were more out-of-the-box than I was going for. For this experiment, I was looking for a pair of classic jeans that would never go out of style and maybe, just maybe, last for years.

It was then that I decided on a pair of Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label skinny jeans.

Amazon Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label skinny jeans.

Marked as an “Amazon’s Choice” item, the jeans were $US24.99 with Prime shipping. I ordered them in a size 6 regular, my usual size, in a medium to dark wash.

I figured these jeans would be a safe bet and they looked like they would be decent quality. Knowing the Levi brand, I had high hopes for the jeans.

The jeans had an average 4.5-star rating from 3,829 reviews, which was extremely positive compared to other jeans I saw on the site.

Amazon Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label skinny jeans.

One reviewer said she loved them so much, she wanted a second pair, while others showed off their jeans in photo reviews.

When my jeans arrived, I was excited to see how they would compare to other skinny jeans I’ve purchased in the past.

Erin McDowell/Business Insider Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label skinny jeans.

When I removed them from the Amazon package, I immediately liked what I saw. They seemed high quality.

They were well-packaged and didn’t look like they had ever been tried on.

Erin McDowell/Business Insider Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label skinny jeans.

This was definitely a plus, as I’ve tried jeans on in-store before and felt like they weren’t as fresh as they could have been after being tried on multiple times.

The stitching looked well-done, and the actual material of the jeans was thick.

Erin McDowell/Business Insider Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label skinny jeans.

The pockets also appeared well-constructed.

Examining them more, I really liked the slightly-faded wash and the fabric.

Erin McDowell/Business Insider Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label skinny jeans.

These felt like really good quality jeans – even more so than pricier jeans I currently own.

Slipping them on, they had the perfect amount of stretch.

Caroline Fox/Business Insider Me wearing the Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label skinny jeans.

Honestly, these jeans fit me better than any other jeans I’ve ever owned – including my $US75 Roadtripper jeans from Madewell.

They were tight but didn’t dig in anywhere. When it comes to skinny jeans, it can be hard to escape that “10-pound sausage in a 5-pound bag” feeling, but I felt confident in these.

Sometimes when buying cheap jeans, you end up with something similar to a legging. However, these were clearly well-made.

Caroline Fox/Business Insider Me wearing the Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label skinny jeans.

They came with four pockets, a button, and a zip. They were comfortable, very flattering, and true to size. I also think that people one size higher or lower could most likely fit into them, due to the stretch of the fabric.

My colleagues, upon hearing I was reviewing jeans from Amazon, asked if they could feel how thick they were — and they were impressed.

Caroline Fox/Business Insider Me wearing the Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label skinny jeans.

Everyone was pleasantly surprised at the quality – and wanted to order a pair for themselves.

Not only was I impressed with my purchase, but I would buy more pairs of the Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label skinny jeans in other colours. My only note is that while the jeans were marketed as “mid-rise,” I felt they were more high-waisted since they went up past my belly button.

I would rate these jeans 5 stars, especially considering they were under $US25.

Caroline Fox/Business Insider Me wearing the Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label skinny jeans.

Paired with blazers or a going-out top, I know I’m going to get a ton of wear out of them.

Next time you’re in the market for a pair of jeans, maybe consider checking out Amazon’s clothing selection. You might just find your new go-to pair.

