This Is The County With America's Highest Property Tax

Photo: pasa47 via flickr

Homeowners in New Jersey’s Passaic County are reeling under growing property tax burdens as local governments and schools struggle to close gaping budget gaps. The county – home to New York City bedroom communities like Little Falls and Paterson – has the highest property taxes in the nation, according to the Tax Foundation, a Washington-based research group that advocates lower taxes.



Rising personnel costs are being passed on to Passaic county residents through regular property tax increases. Between 2007 and 2009 real estate taxes in Passaic County ate up an average 8.79% of median household income, which was $83,589 during the same period. The average property tax was $8,459 last year, up from a 2007-09 median of $7,345.

The growing property tax burden in Passaic County mirrors state and nationwide trends. In New Jersey, residents paid an average $7,576 in residential property taxes last year, the highest in the country.

Nationally, homeowners are giving up a bigger percentage of their annual earnings to pay property taxes, which are primarily used to pay for public schools and some other government services. The Tax Foundation estimates that about 3.5% of household incomes went to property taxes in 2009, compared to 2.9% in 2005.

Based on Tax Federation data, we’ve compiled a list of the top 25 U.S. counties with the highest property taxes. Homeowners in these counties are shelling out huge portions of their annual income to pay their residential real estate taxes.

