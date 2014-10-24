The 10 Highest-Paying Work From Home Jobs

Working from home doesn’t mean sitting around in your pajamas all day and having to struggle to make ends meet.

In fact, some companies will pay their telecommuters six figures to work from the comfort of their own home.

FlexJobs, a subscription job board for people who want to telecommute, put together a list of the highest-paying work from home jobs in the US it has recently advertised.

Here are the 10 positions that came out on top:

Sales director led the way with an average salary of between $US130,000 and $US200,000 a year. The job requires people to manage a large territory from a home office, with the exception of when employees need to make in-person sales calls to current and prospective clients.

Rounding out the top three were senior software engineer, a position that requires people to have valuable programming skills, and senior medical writer, a job in which people produce written content for healthcare organisations like medical journals and pharmaceutical companies.

In addition to the technology and medical fields, the list includes jobs in the financial services (audit manager) and nonprofit (major gifts officer) industries.

