These are the highest-paying tech roles in Australia — with workers offered salary increases of up to 30% just to secure talent

A newly-released report on hiring trends by global recruitment firm Talent reveals the impact of talent shortages in the tech sector.

Its analysis of global markets showed workers’ salaries had soared by 15% to 30% on average.

Legacy organisations, including the big four banks, recruited the lion’s share of talent.

Australian tech workers are fielding counteroffers of up to 30% and tech roles are seeing pay rises of around 15%, according to new data, as restricted border access and the resulting skills shortage offer a boon for those in in-demand fields.

A new report from global recruitment giant Talent examines global market conditions, along with hiring trends and predictions for the 16 cities the organisation works across in Australia and New Zealand, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and the US.

Along with revealing the most in-demand tech skills for 2022, it released findings on the local tech talent pool and skills trends, along with the benefits beyond salary candidates are looking for.

Globally, the widespread dearth of talent in growing sectors continued to be reflected in soaring salary increases and jumps in counteroffers.

Tech salaries are increasing 15-30% on average globally, Talent’s analysis showed.

Additionally, it said counter offers for tech roles were up 20% to 30%, with candidates reporting they were fielding two to three opportunities on the go per job search.

Unsurprisingly, given the noise from tech companies committing to permanently transitioning to remote-first work, the report showed the ability to work from home was now a non-negotiable for candidates.

Legacy organisations gain largest share of talent

Talent’s data showed tech workers in Sydney generally have a tenure of 1.9 years, with the top employers Telstra, Optus, Westpac, Commonwealth Bank, and IBM.

In Melbourne the top-hiring companies also included NBN Australia, Australia Post, along with NAB and ANZ. Employees clocked an average tenure of 1.8 years.

Several industry experts have told Business Insider Australia in-demand workers are less attracted to the stability of legacy organisations and even established tech companies, favouring startups innovating in newer areas like fintech and crypto.

A wave of early- and mid-career Australians jumping ship from legacy businesses, global consultancy firms, and even the fast-growing fintech space, in order to get in on the ground floor of the crypto boom.

However, the data suggests the ability for banks and government to offer salaries pushing the top end of the bracket, along with their relative size, are continuing to recruit a wide pool of the country’s talent.

Talent’s salary guide places the average salary of a senior developer and business analyst in Sydney at $170,000.

Data scientists, data analysts and analytics managers salaries round out at $150,000, $90,000 and $150,000 respectively, it said.

In Melbourne, the average highest paying tech salaries before C-suite positions included big data architects at $230,000 and cloud architects at $220,000.

The average salary for business intelligence architects is $200,000, the report said.

Borders will reopen but impact will lag

Simon Yeung, managing director at Talent in Victoria, said he expected continuing merger and acquisition activity within the superannuation and wealth management sectors, along with “further activity in the banking sector as it gears up for open banking in February 2022 and a continued rise in digital businesses”.

The next few months will only accelerate demand for tech skills to enable these projects, he said.

Matthew Munson, managing director at Talent in NSW, said with the exception of travel and hospitality, every sector in Australia had seen significant growth since the start of the pandemic.

He expected the market would continue on this trajectory for the next six to 12 months, but conceded future COVID-19 variants and the ongoing relaxing of international borders could influence conditions.

“When the borders are opened to skilled migrants there will still be a lag effect when it comes to the impact this will have,” Munson said.

“The demand for top talent looks to continue to increase and all the organisations that we work with are expecting to grow their teams in 2022.”