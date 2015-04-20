The 30 highest-paying jobs for people who don't want to work at a desk all day

Good news for anyone who doesn’t want to spend their days in a cubicle, behind a computer screen, chained to their desk all day: Some of the highest-paying careers in America are non-desk jobs.
A new analysis of labour market data provided by Economic Modelling Specialists Intl. (EMSI), CareerBuilder’s labour market data arm that pulls from more than 90 government and private resources, found that 90% of these jobs are medical professions that require a doctoral or professional degree — but there are tons of great options for those without a college diploma.
“The US workforce has gradually shifted to office-based work due to the rise of the professional services economy and productivity gains associated with information technology,” said Rosemary Haefner, chief human resources officer at CareerBuilder, in a press statement. “But some of the healthiest areas of job growth year-after-year are in middle-skill occupations that don’t require workers to sit in front of computer monitors and phones for 40 hours a week.”
Median hourly pay: $US33.71
BLS job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the management or operation of farms, ranches, greenhouses, aquacultural operations, nurseries, timber tracts, or other agricultural establishments.
Median hourly pay: $US34.19
BLS job description: Clean teeth and examine oral areas, head, and neck for signs of oral disease.
Median hourly pay: $US36.99
BLS job description: Assess, plan, organise, and participate in rehabilitative programs that help build or restore vocational, homemaking, and daily living skills, as well as general independence, to persons with disabilities or developmental delays.
Median hourly pay: $US37.81
BLS job description: Assemble, install, repair, or maintain electric or hydraulic freight or passenger elevators, escalators, or dumbwaiters.
Median hourly pay: $US44.70
BLS job description: Provide healthcare services typically performed by a physician, under the supervision of a physician. Conduct complete physicals, provide treatment, and counsel patients.
Median hourly pay: $US90.00
BLS job description: Perform surgery and related procedures on the hard and soft tissues of the oral and maxillofacial regions to treat diseases, injuries, or defects.
Median hourly pay: $US91.66
BLS job description: Physicians who treat diseases, injuries, and deformities by invasive, minimally-invasive, or non-invasive surgical methods, such as using instruments, appliances, or by manual manipulation.
