15 Meaningful Jobs That Pay Really Well

Joe Raedle / Getty Images Veterinarians typically find their work to be meaningful — and high-paying.

It seems like there are only two options when it comes to choosing a career: We can either pursue a meaningful job and make next to nothing, or we can pull in a pretty penny working insanely long hours in an uninspiring, high-pressure career.

But we’ve got some good news for you: It turns out there’s a third option.

According to a new report from Payscale, there are plenty of jobs out there that offer both a fat paycheck and satisfying work.

Payscale, the creator of the world’s largest database of individual compensation profiles, containing more than 40 million today, recently asked 374,000 workers: “Does your job make the world a better place?”

After analysing job meaning for 453 jobs from the Occupational Information Network (O*NET), Payscale then examined median pay, job satisfaction, job stress, and typical education level for each occupation, and compiled its second annual list of the Most and Least Meaningful Jobs in America.

Katie Bardaro, Payscale’s lead economist, says workers in these meaningful jobs are “typically driven by an interest to better society and by philanthropic initiatives, rather than purely money or subject matter interest.”

We sifted through Payscale’s list and found the 15 most meaningful jobs with an average annual pay of $US70,000 or more.

No. 11: Pediatricians Median pay: $US147,700 85% of employees say this job is meaningful. 80% of employees say this job is highly satisfying. 63% of employees say this job is stressful. No. 9: Dentists Median pay: $US130,000 86% of employees say this job is meaningful. 84% of employees say this job is highly satisfying. 64% of employees say this job is stressful. No. 6: Podiatrists Median pay: $US111,400 89% of employees say this job is meaningful. 78% of employees say this job is highly satisfying. 74% of employees say this job is stressful. No. 5: Psychiatrists Median pay: $US192,800 89% of employees say this job is meaningful. 74% of employees say this job is highly satisfying. 71% of employees say this job is stressful.

