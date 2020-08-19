The 25 highest-paying jobs that you can do from home

- Researchers from the University of Chicago studied which jobs can probably be done from home based on their work activities and responsibilities.
- Many of the jobs that can be performed remotely typically earn more than those that can’t be.
- We looked at which remote work jobs pay the most, based on data from the Bureau of Labour Statistics.
- Psychiatrists earn an average of $US220,430 per year, making that the highest-paying job that can likely be done from home.
Jobs that can typically be done from home bring in higher wages than those that can’t, according to a recent analysis of work-from-home occupations out of the University of Chicago. Of the occupations that can be done remotely, various manager positions are some of the highest earning.
The report from researchers at the University of Chicago used job characteristics from the Department of Labour’s Occupational Information Network (O*NET), and showed that about 37% of jobs in the US can be done from home. Based on occupation characteristics, their estimate came out to be greater than the actual share of US jobs that had been done from home pre-pandemic, and is noted as an “upper bound” of the actual share of jobs that can likely be done from home.
Researchers Jonathan Dingel and Brent Neiman looked at certain survey questions from O*NET to figure out whether a job cannot be done remotely. For instance, jobs that require walking or running for a majority of the time, or where the use of equipment or machinery is an important aspect, didn’t make the list.
The researchers also wrote that based on hourly figures of broad occupational categories, those who are likely able to work from home are also high earners. Jobs in computing and education have the highest share using the O*NET classification method.
To find the highest-paying jobs from home, we took the O*NET occupations from the University of Chicago report and matched them with their average annual salary figures from May 2019, the most recently available data from the Bureau of Labour Statistics. We excluded telework jobs that do not have a specific salary. For instance, learning distance coordinators listed on O*NET can be done from home, but this occupation does not have a specific salary listed on BLS.
The following are the 25 highest-paying jobs that can be done from home based on job characteristics.
25. Political scientists
What they do, according to O*NET: Study the origin, development, and operation of political systems.
Salary: $US120,260
Number of people employed: 6,010
24. Actuaries
What they do, according to O*NET: Analyse statistical data, such as mortality, accident, sickness, disability, and retirement rates and construct probability tables to forecast risk and liability for payment of future benefits.
Salary: $US120,970
Number of people employed: 22,260
23. Postsecondary health specialties teachers
What they do, according to O*NET: Teach courses in health specialties, in fields such as dentistry and laboratory technology.
Salary: $US121,620
Number of people employed: 201,920
22. Astronomers
What they do, according to O*NET: Observe, research, and interpret astronomical phenomena to increase basic knowledge or apply such information to practical problems.
Salary: $US122,270
Number of people employed: 2,070
20 (tie). Computer hardware engineers
What they do, according to O*NET: Research, design, develop, or test computer or computer-related equipment for commercial, industrial, military, or scientific use.
Salary: $US123,030
Number of people employed: 67,880
20 (tie). General and operations managers
What they do, according to O*NET: Plan, direct, or coordinate the operations of public or private sector organisations.
Salary: $US123,030
Number of people employed: 2,400,280
19. Training and development managers
What they do, according to O*NET: Plan, direct, or coordinate the training and development activities and staff of an organisation.
Salary: $US123,470
Number of people employed: 38,510
18. Computer and information research scientists
What they do, according to O*NET: Conduct research into fundamental computer and information science as theorists, designers, or inventors.
Salary: $US127,460
Number of people employed: 30,780
17. Purchasing managers
What they do, according to O*NET: Plan, direct, or coordinate the activities of buyers, purchasing officers, and related workers involved in purchasing materials, products, and services.
Salary: $US128,400
Number of people employed: 72,100
16. Human resources managers
What they do, according to O*NET: Plan, direct, or coordinate human resources activities and staff of an organisation.
Salary: $US129,570
Number of people employed: 154,800
15. Postsecondary law teachers
What they do, according to O*NET: Teach courses in law.
Salary: $US129,950
Number of people employed: 16,180
14. Physicists
What they do, according to O*NET: Conduct research into physical phenomena, develop theories on the basis of observation and experiments, and devise methods to apply physical laws and theories.
Salary: $US131,080
Number of people employed: 16,730
13. Public relations and fundraising managers
What they do, according to O*NET: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities designed to create or maintain a favourable public image or raise issue awareness for their organisation or client; or if engaged in fundraising, plan, direct, or coordinate activities to solicit and maintain funds for special projects or nonprofit organisations.
Salary: $US132,630
Number of people employed: 79,160
12. Compensation and benefits managers
What they do, according to O*NET: Plan, direct, or coordinate compensation and benefits activities of an organisation.
Salary: $US134,210
Number of people employed: 16,900
11. Sales managers
What they do, according to O*NET: Plan, direct, or coordinate the actual distribution or movement of a product or service to the customer.
Salary: $US141,690
Number of people employed: 402,600
10. Advertising and promotions managers
What they do, according to O*NET: Plan, direct, or coordinate advertising policies and programs or produce collateral materials.
Salary: $US141,890
Number of people employed: 25,100
9. Lawyers
What they do, according to O*NET: Represent clients in criminal and civil litigation and other legal proceedings, draw up legal documents, or manage or advise clients on legal transactions.
Salary: $US145,300
Number of people employed: 657,170
8. Natural sciences managers
What they do, according to O*NET: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities in such fields as life sciences, physical sciences, mathematics, statistics, and research and development in these fields.
Salary: $US145,450
Number of people employed: 67,720
7. Financial managers
What they do, according to O*NET: Direct and coordinate financial activities of workers in a branch, office, or department of an establishment, such as branch bank, brokerage firm, risk and insurance department, or credit department.
Salary: $US147,530
Number of people employed: 654,790
6. Marketing managers
What they do, according to O*NET: Plan, direct, or coordinate marketing policies and programs, such as determining the demand for products and services offered by a firm and its competitors, and identify potential customers.
Salary: $US149,200
Number of people employed: 263,680
5. Architectural and engineering managers
What they do, according to O*NET: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities in such fields as architecture and engineering or research and development in these fields.
Salary: $US152,930
Number of people employed: 194,250
4. Computer and information systems managers
What they do, according to O*NET: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities in such fields as electronic data processing, information systems, systems analysis, and computer programming.
Salary: $US156,390
Number of people employed: 433,960
3. Petroleum engineers
What they do, according to O*NET: Devise methods to improve oil and gas extraction and production and determine the need for new or modified tool designs.
Salary: $US156,780
Number of people employed: 32,620
2. Chief executives
What they do, according to O*NET: Determine and formulate policies and provide overall direction of companies or private and public sector organisations within guidelines set up by a board of directors or similar governing body.
Salary: $US193,850
Number of people employed: 205,890
1. Psychiatrists
What they do, according to O*NET: Physicians who diagnose, treat, and help prevent disorders of the mind.
Salary: $US220,430
Number of people employed: 25,530
