The 25 Highest-Paying Jobs In America

CEOs are known for pulling in a pretty penny. But doctors make even more.

That’s right: On average, those sporting scrubs and stethoscopes bring home fatter paychecks than those donning suits and ties, according to the latest Bureau of Labour Statistics’ Occupational Employment and Wage Estimates survey.

The survey, which reflects May 2013 salary and employment data gathered from more than one million businesses, found that 15 of the nation’s top 25 highest-paying occupations are in the medical field.

The best-paying job of all: anesthesiologist.

On average, anesthesiologists in the US earn $US113 an hour, for a mean annual salary of $US235,070.

According to the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA), these medical doctors are responsible for the safety and wellbeing of patients before, during, and after surgery. In the US, they’re required to complete a four-year undergraduate college degree, four years of medical school, and a four-year anesthesiology residency program. Most anesthesiologists become board certified, and many complete an additional fellowship year of specialty training.

A 2014 physician compensation report by Medscape found that nearly 80% of anesthesiologists spend 40 hours or more per week with patients.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.