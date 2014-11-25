The 25 Highest-Paying Jobs In America

Jacquelyn Smith

CEOs are known for pulling in a pretty penny. But doctors make even more.

That’s right: On average, those sporting scrubs and stethoscopes bring home fatter paychecks than those donning suits and ties, according to the latest Bureau of Labour Statistics’ Occupational Employment and Wage Estimates survey.

The survey, which reflects May 2013 salary and employment data gathered from more than one million businesses, found that 15 of the nation’s top 25 highest-paying occupations are in the medical field.

The best-paying job of all: anesthesiologist.

On average, anesthesiologists in the US earn $US113 an hour, for a mean annual salary of $US235,070.

According to the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA), these medical doctors are responsible for the safety and wellbeing of patients before, during, and after surgery. In the US, they’re required to complete a four-year undergraduate college degree, four years of medical school, and a four-year anesthesiology residency program. Most anesthesiologists become board certified, and many complete an additional fellowship year of specialty training.

A 2014 physician compensation report by Medscape found that nearly 80% of anesthesiologists spend 40 hours or more per week with patients.

25. Sales Managers

Mean annual pay: $US123,150

Number of people who hold this job in the US: 352,220

19. Natural Sciences Managers

Mean annual pay: $US132,850

Number of people who hold this job in the US: 51,900

17. Podiatrists

Mean annual pay: $US135,070

Number of people who hold this job in the US: 8,850

15. Petroleum Engineers

Mean annual pay: $US149,180

Number of people who hold this job in the US: 34,910

12. Dentists (all other specialists)

Mean annual pay: $US170,340

Number of people who hold this job in the US: 5,160

9. Psychiatrists

Mean annual pay: $US182,660

Number of people who hold this job in the US: 25,040

8. Family and General Practitioners

Mean annual pay: $US183,940

Number of people who hold this job in the US: 120,860

7. Physicians and Surgeons (all other)

Mean annual pay: $US187,200

Number of people who hold this job in the US: 307,220

6. General Internists

Mean annual pay: $US188,440

Number of people who hold this job in the US: 46,410

5. Orthodontists

Mean annual pay: $US196,270

Number of people who hold this job in the US: 5,570

3. Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons

Mean annual pay: $US218,960

Number of people who hold this job in the US: 5,280

