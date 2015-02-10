The highest-paying jobs at Google [RANKED]

Google loves its engineers. So it’s not much of a surprise that many different types of engineering jobs are among Google’s highest paying positions.
But there are a bunch of other roles needed to keep the company running smoothly, and Google is willing to pay top dollar for the best candidates, according to salary data we pulled from Glassdoor.
Salary data on Glassdoor is based on anonymous salary reports that were voluntarily shared by both current and recent employees.
Note: All figures refer to base salaries and do not include bonuses. Salaries also vary based on experience.
This is an update of a post originally written by Karyne Levy and Matt Lynley.
Salary: $US166,411
Google is always looking for complex, bright minds that are great at analysis, and that's exactly what this role calls for. A quantitative analyst usually applies mathematics and statistics to solve financial and risk management problems.
Salary: $US167,496
Google works with tons of partners, including Samsung, HTC, and Dell to name a few. Just between its Android and Chrome products, Google regularly works with dozens of hardware manufacturers to create some of its most successful gadgets. It's up to the partner development manager to nurture those relationships and build new ones.
Salary: $US168,896
Release engineers compile, assemble, and implement source code into finished products.
Salary: $US169,364
Google also employs a ton of scientists for its research divisions. These people likely work on Google's fringe projects like driverless cars and contact lenses that can measure glucose levels.
Salary: $US174,957
Engineering managers are highly valued at Google. A tech company as big as Google employs thousands of engineers and needs skilled managers to make sure their work in on track.
Salary: $US188,106
Google's technical program managers are tasked with ushering projects through their entire life cycle, which includes managing project schedules, identifying any risks involved, and communicating project goals to stakeholders.
Salary: $US191,483
When you're as large as Google, it's especially important to make sure the company's mission and statements are as clear and well-stated as possible. That's why the communications manager position is among Google's most well-compensated opportunities.
Salary: $US191,881
Designing the user experience behind a product is one of the most important jobs at any tech company, which is why Google is willing to pay top dollar for great designers. User experience designers are essentially tasked with making sure Google's products look nice and are easy to use.
Salary: $US192,915
This person would likely be overseeing Google's online sales strategies and revenue growth. And, at a company like Google where all of its services are based online, it's certainly an important role.
Salary: $US195,419
As the title implies, staff site reliability engineers must be crafty troubleshooters. When hiring for this job, Google will be looking to see whether or not you can fix issues with its services and how your web design skills are, according to this Glassdoor post from a candidate that applied for the job.
Salary: $US196,372
Engineers at Google need to be excellent at solving complex problems. This is why the company is known for challenging job candidates with puzzling brain teasers. But, based on Glassdoor's data, it seems like they compensate these employees well. Google's salary for this position is 60% higher than the national average, according to Glassdoor.
Salary: $US206,272
A lead software engineer is generally responsible for the underlying architecture of a given program. Since 'lead' indicates this is a senior role, a lead software engineer is also likely responsible for managing other members of the team too.
Salary: $US207,555
Google's senior software engineers are among the highest paid employees at the company. These engineers are expected to take the technical lead in whichever department they work in, whether that be YouTube, AdWords, or any other subset of the company.
Salary: $US253,287
This type of role would require you to manage project commissioned by Google's executive team. You'd work with the company's senior leadership to develop and launch operational initiatives, according to a recent Google job listing. It requires 6 years of experience.
