The 20 Highest Paying Jobs For Women

While many industries are still dominated by men, there are several occupations where women not only make up a strong percentage of the workforce, but they earn big bucks doing it.

A new report from PayScale looks at the highest-paying jobs for women, concentrating on positions that are at least 40% women. The report found that healthcare-related positions, such as gynaecologists, nurse anesthetists, and psychiatrists, come out on top as the best-paying.

Healthcare is not only a traditionally lucrative industry, but men and women have an equal shot at earning high wages in comparable positions, says Katie Bardaro, PayScale’s lead economist.

It’s also a growing industry. “Healthcare overall is a great place to be right now and only expected to grow stronger as our ageing population requires more of the services healthcare has to offer,” Bardaro adds.

Creative/design positions also prove to be high-paying places for women, with jobs such as fashion designer and associate media director rounding out the list.

Check out the full list of jobs where women earn the most:

