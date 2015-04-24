If you’re a business major getting ready to graduate and wondering where the money is, you’ve come to the right place.

We recently turned to PayScale, the creator of the world’s largest compensation database, to find the 20 highest-paying jobs for business majors.

PayScale first identified the most common jobs for business majors with a bachelor’s degree (and nothing more) who work full-time in the US. They then ranked those jobs by “Experienced Median Pay,” which is the median compensation — including base salary, bonuses, commissions, overtime, and profit sharing (but not equity) — for those in any given profession with a “typical amount of experience.”

Not so surprisingly, a C-level job takes the No. 1 spot. Chief Marketing Officers make a whopping $US172,000 a year.

Here’s the full list:

