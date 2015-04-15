Here's what you can earn working at Facebook

Reuters Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Facebook is one of the most widely used websites in the world, which means it takes an army of designers, engineers, managers, and more to make sure everything is running smoothly.

And, with a product that’s as widely used as Facebook’s, it’s important to have the right people for the job. That’s why Facebook is willing to pay top dollar for its employees.

Using data from Glassdoor, we compiled a list of the highest salaries you can earn while working at Facebook, ranked from lowest to highest.

(Note: Some positions listed on Glassdoor were excluded because there weren’t enough shared salaries. Each average salary included in this roundup has at least 10 reviews. This is an update of a post originally written by Matt Lynley and Karyne Levy).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.