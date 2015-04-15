Here's what you can earn working at Facebook

Facebook is one of the most widely used websites in the world, which means it takes an army of designers, engineers, managers, and more to make sure everything is running smoothly.
And, with a product that’s as widely used as Facebook’s, it’s important to have the right people for the job. That’s why Facebook is willing to pay top dollar for its employees.
Using data from Glassdoor, we compiled a list of the highest salaries you can earn while working at Facebook, ranked from lowest to highest.
(Note: Some positions listed on Glassdoor were excluded because there weren’t enough shared salaries. Each average salary included in this roundup has at least 10 reviews. This is an update of a post originally written by Matt Lynley and Karyne Levy).
Salary: $US110,193
Since Facebook has such a massive user base, it needs skilled data engineers to make sense of all the information coming in and out of the platform. To get a job as a data engineer at Facebook, you need to have at least two years of experience with Java and/or Python, and at least two years of SQL experience, according to a job listing from the company.
Salary: $US114,197
Facebook needs smart, talented engineers to keep things running quickly and efficiently. For these types of positions, Facebook usually looks for someone that's interested in building business-focused software, but with a hacker mentality, as it says on its careers page.
Salary: $US116,682
As a Partner Engineer, you'd be tasked with helping the company's strategic partners build and monetise their apps using Facebook. You need at least four years experience as a software engineer, technical consultant, or partner/sales engineer.
Salary: $US122,441
The way Facebook looks and how easy it is to use are a crucial part of the experience for users. Apparently, the interview process can be very thorough for this role -- one candidate writing on Glassdoor said he or she had to take an eight-hour test before receiving a job offer.
Salary: $US126,142
Upholding the Facebook brand and communicating it to the press and potential partners is important, which is why the role of Product Marketing Manager is among the highest paid positions at Facebook.
Salary: $US132,174
Facebook needs product designers that can take broad, conceptual ideas and brainstorm ways to turn them into valuable products. You'll need experience in front-end programming and to have previously built applications,as it says in the job description.
Salary: $US133,097
As a production engineer, you would be responsible for making sure Facebook's products work correctly and are capable of growing. All of Facebook's product and infrastructure teams include production engineers.
Salary: $US135,561
Facebook's software engineers are among its most valued employees, and higher level engineers have the opportunity to make some serious cash at the company.
Salary: $US141,635
The database engineer's job is usually to design and keep track of complex databases. And, at a company as large as Facebook, it's probably a daunting task.
Salary: $US146,490
Product managers make everything come together at Facebook. They package a product built from multiple teams and make sure it gets shipped on time.
Given the break-neck speed at which Facebook delivers most of its products, these guys are absolutely critical.
Salary: $US149,581
The technical program manager, as its name implies, is responsible for leading the core teams that power Facebook's various products.
Salary: $US159,545
These are among the most experienced engineers in the company, so it's no wonder Facebook pays them well.
Salary: $US164,999
Engineering managers are tasked with building and managing a team of engineers for a specific product -- like data analytics of the Facebook platform. They're expected to have a little more problem-solving juice than your typical software engineer.
