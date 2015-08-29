The highest-paying jobs at Google

Google — and its new parent company Alphabet — love their engineers.

So it’s not much of a surprise that engineers top the list of Google’s highest-paying positions.

But there’s a lot more to running Google than just programming. And Google is willing to pay top dollar for the best candidates, regardless of the field, according to annual salary data we pulled from Glassdoor.

Salary data on Glassdoor is an average based on anonymous reports that were voluntarily shared by both current and recent employees.

Note: All figures refer to base salaries and do not include bonuses. Salaries also vary based on experience. We also didn’t include some redundant or mislabeled entries on the list.

This is an update of a post originally written by Karyne Levy and Matt Lynley.

