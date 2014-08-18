The Highest-Paying Jobs At Google [RANKED]

Google loves its engineers. So it’s not much of a surprise that software engineers are some of the best-paid employees at the company.

But there are a bunch of other roles at Google — and a lot of them have salaries that are competitive with Google’s bread and butter, according to salary data we pulled from Glassdoor.

Salary data on Glassdoor is based on anonymous salary reports that were voluntarily shared by both current and recent employees.

20. Associate, online sales and operations Salary: $US50,200 With engineers in charge at Google, sales and account managers are more or less at the bottom of the ladder. Associates are at the lowest rung, so they have the smallest salary. 19. AdWords associate Salary: $US56,400 Just above the traditional associate role is an AdWords associate -- one of Google's largest ad platforms. These salespeople still make half of what most engineers make, though. 18. Account manager Salary: $71,080 Account managers handle sales and marketing relationships with specific, bigger customers. A big chunk of Google's sales staff is based in New York. 15. Database administrator Salary: $100,327 Google has an enormous amount of data -- and has to access it regularly to keep its search results up-to-date and accurate. While these administrators aren't crunching away on new Google products, they're a key part of the team. 14. Financial analyst Salary: $103,244 The search giant needs financial analysts to make sure its reporting is accurate and it knows exactly how much money it's making with specific products. 12. User interface designer Google employees with the Android Gingerbread Salary: $105,474 The UI designers are tasked with making all of Google's products beautiful. 10. User experience researcher Salary: $112,536 While UI designers work on how the product looks, user experience (or UX) researchers make sure Google knows how its customers feel about the products. That's how Google figures out which designs are working and which designs aren't. 9. Product marketing manager Salary: $118,217 Product marketing managers determine what customers want and need out of a company's products. It's a little more research-heavy, and a key part of what makes Google tick. 8. Software engineer Salary: $118,994 Software engineers are Google's bread and butter. They make sure everything gets done and they crunch out code for all of Google's products, like search and Android. 7. Sales engineer Salary: $119,603 Sales engineers help Google's customers solve key technical issues with whatever product they're deploying. This is especially important for companies that deploy Google's apps, like Gmail. 6. Site reliability engineer Salary: $124,194 You can literally lose thousands, if not tens of thousands, of dollars if your site is down -- even for a few seconds. Google isn't making money if its search pages aren't running smoothly. 5. Software research engineer Salary: $126,916 Google also employs engineers to research new projects that might turn into significant Google products. Think something along the lines of Google Glass. 3. Research engineer Salary: $140,039 Google also employs a bunch of research engineers. This might be more toward the hardware side of the company. Now compare those salaries to what people make at Apple ... The highest-paying jobs at Apple (RANKED)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.