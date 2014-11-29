The Highest-Paying Jobs At Apple [RANKED]

Who gets paid more at Apple: designers or engineers?
We’ve assembled a list of some of the top-paid jobs at Apple, based on data gathered from Glassdoor.
Salary data on Glassdoor is based on anonymous salary reports that were voluntarily shared by both current and recent employees.
Start printing your resume if you see your role on here.
Salary: $US44,070
Mac Geniuses are super important to the shopping experience at Apple's stores. But they don't receive a lot of love from Apple, it seems (at least in terms of salary).
Salary: $US56,046
Apple needs some people to help run its stores. Assistant store managers get paid better than the rank-and-file Mac Geniuses and sales representatives.
Salary: $US82,479
Account executives manage business-to-business relationships and are tasked with maintaining them. Apple has a bunch of relationships with advertisers and hardware component manufacturers, so it needs people to manage them.
Salary: $US85,357
These are the leaders of each Apple Store. You may not see them on the front lines with customers, but they're crucial to Apple's success.
Salary: $US94,799
Apple also has to have a good team of quantitative crunchers to make sure its business is running smoothly and its finances are in line.
Salary: $US99,650
Apple also has to make sure the software it's shipping works properly and will be well-received by customers. That's where QA engineers come in.
Salary: $US107,631
Project managers have to make sure all the bits and pieces of a specific project come together and are finished on time. They're overseeing a bunch of different disciplines within Apple.
Salary: $US113,916
Test engineers develop processes that stress test products in order to assure they meet Apple's standards for quality. They're responsible for creating a testing process that ensures every Apple device shipped is fully functional and free of defects.
Salary: $US117,237
This is actually one of the lowest-paying senior roles at Apple. Still, senior systems engineers get paid more than twice as much as a typical retail employee.
Salary: $US122,669
Apple also has to crunch through a ton of data -- whether it's usage data, serving apps through the App Store, or making sure some of its web-connected services like Siri are working. Database administrators make sure Apple's databases run quickly and don't go offline.
Salary: $US125,983
Design is a hugely important part of Apple. The company pays its product designers very well -- often more than a typical software engineer.
Salary: $US140,832
Senior software engineers get paid slightly less than senior hardware engineers. At this level, you're probably working on some of Apple's most sensitive products, like maps or the iPhone operating system.
Salary: $US150,105
Once you've spent enough time at Apple, you'll be promoted up to a senior hardware engineer. That's when you start making big bucks.
Salary: $US174,140
Surprise! Steve Jobs has said time and again that Apple is a company that sits at the crossroads of design and technology. At its core, it has a bit of creative DNA (infused by music, mostly) that makes its products hum in a way companies like Google can't quite match.
Obviously the guys in charge of the overall visual appearance of a product and how it communicates visually with consumers is a key role at Apple, and a highly valuable one.
Apple design boss Jony Ive gets paid much more than this -- in 2011, he cashed out stock options worth more than $US30 million, just for an example.
