The Highest-Paying Jobs At Apple [RANKED]

Karyne Levy, Matt Lynley
Tim Cook CustomerJustin Sullivan/Getty Images

Who gets paid more at Apple: designers or engineers?

We’ve assembled a list of some of the top-paid jobs at Apple, based on data gathered from Glassdoor.

Its salary data is based on anonymous salary reports voluntarily shared by current and recent employees.

Start printing your resume if you see your role on here.

21. Mac Genius

Salary: $US41,824

Mac Geniuses are super important to the shopping experience at Apple's stores. But they don't receive a lot of love from Apple, it seems (at least in terms of salary).

20. Assistant Apple Store manager

Salary: $US51,287

Apple needs some people to help run its stores. Assistant store managers get paid better than the rank-and-file Mac Geniuses and sales representatives.

18. Account executive

Salary: $US74,457

Account executives manage business-to-business relationships and are tasked with maintaining them. Apple has a bunch of relationships with advertisers and hardware component manufacturers, so it needs people to manage them.

16. Financial analyst

Salary: $US89,728

Apple also has to have a good team of quantitative crunchers to make sure its business is running smoothly and its finances are in line.

15. Software quality assurance engineer

Salary: $US92,733

Apple also has to make sure the software it's shipping doesn't have bugs and will be well-received by Apple customers. That's where QA engineers come in.

13. Project manager

Salary: $US101,716

Project managers have to make sure all the bits and pieces of a specific project come together and are finished on time. They're overseeing a bunch of different disciplines within Apple.

11. Test engineer

Salary: $US106,446

Test engineers develop processes that stress test products in order to assure they meet Apple's standards for quality. They're responsible for creating a testing process that ensures every Apple device shipped is fully functional and free of defects.

10. Senior systems engineer

Salary: $US107,740

This is actually one of the lowest-paying senior roles at Apple. Still, senior systems engineers get paid more than twice as much as a typical retail employee.

9. Database administrator

Salary: $US109,415

Apple also has to crunch through a ton of data -- whether it's usage data, serving apps through the App Store, or making sure some of its web-connected services like Siri are working. Database administrators make sure Apple's databases run quickly and don't go offline.

5. Product design engineer

Salary: $US119,742

Design is a hugely important part of Apple. The company pays its product designers very well -- often more than a typical software engineer.

3. Senior software engineer

Salary: $US130,130

Senior software engineers get paid slightly less than senior hardware engineers. At this level, you're probably working on some of Apple's most sensitive products, like maps or the iPhone operating system.

2. Senior hardware engineer

Salary: $US138,753

Once you've spent enough time at Apple, you'll be promoted up to a senior hardware engineer. That's when you start making big bucks.

1. Industrial designer

Salary: $US167,260

Surprise! Steve Jobs has said time and again that Apple is a company that sits at the crossroads of design and technology. At its core, it has a bit of creative DNA (infused by music, mostly) that makes its products hum in a way companies like Google can't quite match.

Obviously the guys in charge of the overall visual appearance of a product and how it communicates visually with consumers is a key role at Apple, and a highly valuable one.

(Note: we're assuming Apple design guru Jony Ive actually gets paid much, much more than this.)

Speaking of Jony Ive ...

