The 25 highest-paying jobs with the most openings right now

Who makes more money, on average, a doctor or a lawyer? A product manager or a tax manager?
And which fields are still hiring like mad?
Those are the questions that job-hunting site Glassdoor set out to answer when it created its latest list of the 25 best-paying jobs in high demand.
Average Base Salary: $US90,899
Number of Job Openings: 5,508
A sales engineer is the technical resource for the sales force that helps them make sure bids and contracts meet the customers' technical specifications.
Average Base Salary: $US96,392
Number of Job Openings: 99,055
A software engineer is a software programmer. Every company needs them, from the tech companies building software to sell to others, to the enterprises building apps for internal use.
Average Base Salary: $US100,229
Number of Job Openings: 14,179
A marketing manager plans, directs, and coordinates the marketing of the organisation's products and/or services.
Average Base Salary: $US101,154
Number of Job Openings: 1,264
A computer hardware engineer designs computers and all sorts of other electronic devices.
Average Base Salary: $US101,330
Number of Job Openings: 1,689
A QA or 'quality assurance' manager performs tests to make sure a product, service, or software performs like it should.
Average Base Salary: $US102,749
Number of Job Openings: 2,060
A security engineer designs, deploys, and monitors systems that secures a company's network, software, and other assets.
Average Base Salary: $US114,715
Number of Job Openings: 9,160
A pharmacist dispenses prescription medications and provides information about those medications to patients.
Average Base Salary: $US114,966
Number of Job Openings: 3,622
A tax manager handles accounting and tax handling functions at a company.
Average Base Salary: $US120,424
Number of Job Openings: 5,520
A lawyer represents and advises people, businesses, and government agencies in criminal and civil litigation.
Average Base Salary: $US121,522
Number of Job Openings: 3,530
A solutions architect designs and engineers complex software or computer systems.
Average Base Salary: $US123,747
Number of Job Openings: 2,249
A software development manager is a project leader for software projects.
Average Base Salary: $US130,891
Number of Job Openings: 3,229
A software architect designs complex software applications.
Average Base Salary: $US131,099
Number of Job Openings: 1,787
A pharmacy manager oversees and manages pharmacy operations.
Average Base Salary: $US212,270
Number of Job Openings: 7,984
A physician examines patients, prescribes medications, and treats injuries and illnesses.
