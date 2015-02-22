The 25 highest-paying jobs with the most openings right now

Who makes more money, on average, a doctor or a lawyer? A product manager or a tax manager?

And which fields are still hiring like mad?

Those are the questions that job-hunting site Glassdoor set out to answer when it created its latest list of the 25 best-paying jobs in high demand.

No 25: Sales Engineer

Average Base Salary: $US90,899

Number of Job Openings: 5,508

A sales engineer is the technical resource for the sales force that helps them make sure bids and contracts meet the customers' technical specifications.

No. 23: Software Engineer

Average Base Salary: $US96,392

Number of Job Openings: 99,055

A software engineer is a software programmer. Every company needs them, from the tech companies building software to sell to others, to the enterprises building apps for internal use.

No. 19: Marketing Manager

Average Base Salary: $US100,229

Number of Job Openings: 14,179

A marketing manager plans, directs, and coordinates the marketing of the organisation's products and/or services.

No. 18: Computer Hardware Engineer

Average Base Salary: $US101,154

Number of Job Openings: 1,264

A computer hardware engineer designs computers and all sorts of other electronic devices.

No. 17: QA Manager

Average Base Salary: $US101,330

Number of Job Openings: 1,689

A QA or 'quality assurance' manager performs tests to make sure a product, service, or software performs like it should.

No. 16: Security Engineer

Average Base Salary: $US102,749

Number of Job Openings: 2,060

A security engineer designs, deploys, and monitors systems that secures a company's network, software, and other assets.

No. 11: Pharmacist

Average Base Salary: $US114,715

Number of Job Openings: 9,160

A pharmacist dispenses prescription medications and provides information about those medications to patients.

No. 10: Tax Manager

Average Base Salary: $US114,966

Number of Job Openings: 3,622

A tax manager handles accounting and tax handling functions at a company.

No. 7: Lawyer

Average Base Salary: $US120,424

Number of Job Openings: 5,520

A lawyer represents and advises people, businesses, and government agencies in criminal and civil litigation.

No. 6: Solutions Architect

Average Base Salary: $US121,522

Number of Job Openings: 3,530

A solutions architect designs and engineers complex software or computer systems.

No. 4: Software Development Manager

Average Base Salary: $US123,747

Number of Job Openings: 2,249

A software development manager is a project leader for software projects.

No. 3: Software Architect

Average Base Salary: $US130,891

Number of Job Openings: 3,229

A software architect designs complex software applications.

No. 2: Pharmacy Manager

Average Base Salary: $US131,099

Number of Job Openings: 1,787

A pharmacy manager oversees and manages pharmacy operations.

No. 1: Physician

Average Base Salary: $US212,270

Number of Job Openings: 7,984

A physician examines patients, prescribes medications, and treats injuries and illnesses.

