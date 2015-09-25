The 20 best-paying hourly jobs in retail

Marina Nazario

The retail and fast food industries employ more people than any other sector.

Glassdoor.com helped us to compile the companies that paid the best hourly wages in the industry over the past year.

We asked the job review site to consider retail companies. They included grocery, apparel, big box, and department stores.

For the purpose of the report, managerial and senior leader roles were excluded.

20: Francesca's Collections

Position: Key Holder

Hourly pay: $US9.70

19: Anthropologie

Position: Sales Associate

Hourly pay: $US9.97

16. Williams-Sonoma

Position: Sales Associate

Hourly pay: $US10.00

8. REI

Position: Sales Associate

Hourly pay: $US10.98

4. Bloomingdale's

Position: Sales Associate

Hourly pay: $US12.25

