17 of the highest-paying consulting firms for MBAs

EYEY/FacebookMBAs at EY earn a base salary of $140,000 with bonuses up to $55,000 available.

Even straight out of school, earning an MBA means a healthy salary bump for graduates, especially in lucrative industries like consulting.

And with increasing demand for management consultants, elite firms are doling out hefty compensation packages to stay competitive and attract top talent. In fact, at many places, the base pay for MBAs starts at $140,000 — more than $60,000 higher than the starting salaries that many candidates earn right out of college.

Management Consulted, a company that helps candidates land consulting jobs, compiled the top salaries earned by graduates in their first year out of business school at 17 leading consulting firms. To determine these figures, they culled through data from clients, spoke with industry insiders, and pored over real offer letters from readers.

It’s important to note that these represent maximum salary packages, not average compensation. Typically, only the top employees receive the full amount, with average and below-average employees earning significantly less.

Read one to see the consulting firms where MBAs are raking in the big bucks, ranked by total compensation:

17. Mercer

Total compensation: up to $124,400

Signing bonus: $20,000
Base: $87,000
Performance bonus: up to $17,400

16. Kalypso

Total compensation: up to $150,000

Signing bonus: $15,000
Base: $120,000
Performance bonus: up to $15,000

15. IMS Consulting Group

Total compensation: up to $165,000

Signing bonus: $25,000
Base: $125,000
Performance bonus: up to $15,000

14. Infosys

Total compensation: up to $165,000

Signing bonus: $20,000
Base:: $117,000
Performance bonus: up to $25,000

13. IBM Global Business Services

IBM CEO Ginni Rometty

Total compensation: up to $185,00

Signing bonus: $25,000
Base: $125,000
Relocation: $5,000
Performance bonus: up to $30,000

12. L.E.K.

Total compensation: up to $195,000

Signing bonus: $25,000

Base: $140,000
Relocation: $5,000
Performance bonus: up to $25,000

11. KPMG

Total compensation: up to $197,000

Signing bonus: $35,000
Base: $135,000
Relocation: $2,000
Performance bonus: up to $25,000

10. EY

Total compensation: up to $200,000

Signing bonus: $25,000
Base: $140,000
Relocation: $5,000
Performance bonus: up to $30,000

9. Bain & Company

Total compensation: up to $200,000

Signing bonus: $25,000
Base: $140,000
Performance bonus: up to $35,000

8. A.T. Kearney

Total Compensation: up to $203,500

Signing Bonus: $20,000
Base: $145,000
Relocation: $5,000
Performance Bonus: up to $33,500

7. PwC

Total Compensation: up to $204,000

Signing Bonus: $25,000 (plus $10,000 if you interned)
Base: $135,000 to $140,000
Relocation: $2,000
Performance Bonus: up to $27,000

6. Strategy&

Total compensation: up to $208,750

Signing bonus: $25,000
Base: $147,000
Relocation: $3,000
Performance bonus: up to $33,750

5. McKinsey & Company

Total compensation: up to $214,000

Signing bonus: $25,000
Base: $145,000
Relocation: $2,000-$9,000
Performance bonus: up to $35,000

4. Parthenon-EY

Total compensation: up to $216,000

Signing bonus: $35,000
Base: $170,000
Relocation: $2,000
Performance bonus: up to $9,000

3. Boston Consulting Group

Total compensation: up to $219,000

Signing bonus: $25,000
Base: $147,000
Relocation: $2,000-$5,000
Performance bonus: up to $42,000

2. Accenture Consulting

Total compensation:up to $222,000

Signing bonus: $25,000
Base: $140,000 to $145,000
Relocation: $8,000
Performance bonus: up to $44,000

1. Deloitte

Total compensation: up to $228,750

Signing bonus: $35,000 ($25,000 plus $17,500 early signing on if returning after internship)
Base: $147,000
Relocation: $2,500 if local; $10,000 otherwise
Performance bonus: up to $36,750

