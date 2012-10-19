15 Tech Companies That Pay Their Engineers A Ton Of Money

Rapid growth in mobile technology has made the engineering industry highly valuable — and this trend isn’t ending any time soon.



In fact, jobs for software engineers are projected to increase by 30 per cent from 2010 to 2020, according to the Bureau of labour Statistics. This is faster than the average for all occupations.

In a report published today by Glassdoor, 15 of the following tech companies are the leaders in paying their engineers hefty incomes.

Out of those on the list, Google software engineers earn the highest average base salary this year ($128,336), followed by workers at Facebook ($123,626), Apple ($114,413),eBay ($108,809) and Zynga ($105,568).

The national average base salary for a software engineer is $92,648, a 2.5 per cent increase compared to the previous year.

Photo: Glassdoor

Here’s what some software engineers at the top five highest-paying tech companies say about their compensation:

“Everybody who’s paying attention knows how great the perks are. Between on-site gyms, massage, a wide selection of health benefits, 401k and stock grants, competitive salary, and of course the free, gourmet meals, it’s one of the cushiest jobs in Silicon Valley.” –Google Software Engineer II (Mountain View, CA)

“Amazing perks, job opportunities, co-workers, and compensation (in the tech industry). Extremely high levels of autonomy and work flexibility.” – Facebook Software Engineer (Menlo Park, CA)

“Awesome perks, pay and bonuses (STOCKS :)). Good growth perspectives for engineering and engineering management roles. Amazing job security.” – Apple Software Engineer (Cupertino, CA)

“Good salary and benefits. If you work hard and flaunt your accomplishments, making your boss look good, you can get recognised. They are trying hard to foster employee retention and growth, so you’re encouraged to develop your skills through classes outside of work.” – eBay Senior Software Engineer (San Jose, CA)

“Great package (salary, bonus, stock). Cool cutting edge tech. Great benefits (delicious food, party, massage).” – Zynga Software Engineer (San Francisco, CA)

