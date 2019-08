The 50 majors that lead to the highest pay right out of university

There are a lot of things to consider when choosing a college major.

Salary potential is one of them.

While this shouldn’t be the sole thing that attracts you to a major, it is helpful to know which degrees pay off the fastest.

“For new grads drowning in student loans and sky-high rents, a solid paycheck can be critical during the first few years in the real world,” writes Glassdoor‘s Allison Berry.

Glassdoor recently analysed hundreds of thousands of résumés and corresponding salary reports to determine which majors pay the most during the first five years out of college.

“If college students want to land a high-paying job after graduation, they should strongly consider majoring in science, technology, engineering, or maths,” says Dr. Andrew Chamberlain, Glassdoor’s chief economist, in a press release. “STEM majors are in demand by the technology and health industries, which offer higher paying jobs that are better protected from competition or automation.”

Here are the 50 highest-paying college majors, according to Glassdoor’s research:

50. Biology

Median base salary: $41,250

Popular entry-level jobs: lab assistant, paramedic, tutor

49. Social work

Median base salary: $41,656

Popular entry-level jobs: social worker, mental health counselor, camp counselor

48. Healthcare administration

Median base salary: $42,000

Popular entry-level jobs: medical assistant, file clerk, office manager

47. Sociology

Median base salary: $42,000

Popular entry-level jobs: HR assistant, account manager, administrative assistant

46. Psychology

Median base salary: $42,000

Popular entry-level jobs: case manager, mental health counselor, sales associate

45. Liberal arts

Median base salary: $42,500

Popular entry-level jobs: sales manager, receptionist, teacher

44. Biochemistry

Median base salary: $42,672

Popular entry-level jobs: research technician, pharmacy technician, chemist

43. Hospitality management

Median base salary: $44,000

Popular entry-level jobs: food and beverage manager, front desk manager, housekeeping manager

42. Anthropology

Median base salary: $43,000

Popular entry-level jobs: project coordinator, research assistant, administrative assistant

41. Education

Median base salary: $43,000

Popular entry-level jobs: special education teacher, elementary school teacher, language teacher

40. Sports management

Median base salary: $43,156

Popular entry-level jobs: personal trainer, sales associate, production assistant

39. Public relations

Median base salary: $43,156

Popular entry-level jobs: public relations coordinator, account executive, event planner

38. Film studies

Median base salary: $44,000

Popular entry-level jobs: production coordinator, video editor, proposal manager

37. Music

Median base salary: $44,000

Popular entry-level jobs: music teacher, audio engineer, media sales associate

36. Chemistry

Median base salary: $44,000

Popular entry-level jobs: pharmacy technician, chemist, laboratory technician

35. Interior design

Median base salary: $44,098

Popular entry-level jobs: interior designer, visual merchandiser, drafter

34. Communications

Median base salary: $44,190

Popular entry-level jobs: public relations coordinator, journalist, content marketing manager

33. Spanish

Median base salary: $44,256

Popular entry-level jobs: Spanish teacher, translator, project manager

32. Social science

Median base salary: $45,000

Popular entry-level jobs: HR assistant, management consultant, visual manager

31. Environmental science

Median base salary: $45,000

Popular entry-level jobs: environmental scientist, laboratory technician, safety manager

30. Philosophy

Median base salary: $45,000

Popular entry-level jobs: teaching assistant, writer, consultant

29. Advertising

Median base salary: $45,000

Popular entry-level jobs: account executive, marketing analyst, media planner

28. Journalism

Median base salary: $45,000

Popular entry-level jobs: reporter, editor, public relations coordinator

27. Human resources

Median base salary: $45,000

Popular entry-level jobs: HR coordinator, corporate recruiter, HR analyst

26. History

Median base salary: $45,000

Popular entry-level jobs: research assistant, history teacher, teaching assistant

25. Political science

Median base salary: $45,000

Popular entry-level jobs: law clerk, paralegal, consultant

24. English

Median base salary: $45,000

Popular entry-level jobs: English teacher, editor, copywriter

23. Marketing

Median base salary: $45,475

Popular entry-level jobs: marketing coordinator, account executive, marketing analyst

22. Graphic design

Median base salary: $45,846

Popular entry-level jobs: graphic designer, web designer, art manager

21. International relations

Median base salary: $45,880

Popular entry-level jobs: marketing associate, English teacher, research assistant

20. Business

Median base salary: $47,850

Popular entry-level jobs: account manager, marketing manager, market research analyst

19. Fashion design

Median base salary: $50,000

Popular entry-level jobs: fashion designer, textile designer, stylist

18. Architecture

Median base salary: $50,000

Popular entry-level jobs: architect, CAD designer, project designer

17. Biotechnology

Median base salary: $50,000

Popular entry-level jobs: laboratory technician, quality control analyst, research associate

16. Physics

Median base salary: $50,000

Popular entry-level jobs: physicist, research fellow, computer programmer

15. Economics

Median base salary: $52,000

Popular entry-level jobs: financial analyst, management analyst, accountant

14. Accounting

Median base salary: $52,000

Popular entry-level jobs: accountant, auditor, financial analyst

13. Biomedical engineering

Median base salary: $52,814

Popular entry-level jobs: biomedical engineer, service engineer, clinical research associate

12. Mathematics

Median base salary: 54,018

Popular entry-level jobs: maths teacher, software engineer, data analyst

11. Finance

Median base salary: $54,900

Popular entry-level jobs: financial analyst, investment banking analyst, accountant

10. Management information systems

Median base salary: $58,000

Popular entry-level jobs: network administrator, help desk analyst, business analyst

9. Nursing

Median base salary: $58,928

Popular entry-level jobs: registered nurse, licensed vocational nurse, case manager

8. Statistics

Median base salary: $60,000

Popular entry-level jobs: data analyst, statistician, data scientist

7. Civil engineering

Median base salary: $61,500

Popular entry-level jobs: civil engineer, structural engineer, field engineer

6. Information technology

Median base salary: $64,008

Popular entry-level jobs: programmer analyst, technical support, systems engineer

5. Industrial engineering

Median base salary: $64,381

Popular entry-level jobs: industrial engineer, quality engineer, production planner

4. Chemical engineering

Median base salary: $65,000

Popular entry-level jobs: chemical engineer, process engineer, project engineer

3. Mechanical engineering

Median base salary: $68,000

Popular entry-level jobs: mechanical engineer, design engineer, project engineer

2. Electrical engineering

Median base salary: $68,438

Popular entry-level jobs: electrical engineer, systems engineer, software developer

1. Computer science

Median base salary: $70,000

Popular entry-level jobs: software engineer, systems engineer, web developer

Read more about the methodology here.

