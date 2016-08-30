If you’re looking for a lucrative career, you may want to pursue a job in business.
It’s no secret that some of the highest-paying gigs in America are in finance, management, and sales.
To find out exactly which business professions pay the most, the US Bureau of Labour Statistics (BLS) recently sifted through its 2015 salary data — and then looked at job outlook and average hours worked for each high-paying career.
For its recent “Business careers with high pay” report, the BLS highlighted the top-paying occupations in each of the following five categories: business operations, financial specialist, management, sales, and “other.”
All wages in this report represent pay before taxes and payroll deductions, however some types of incentive pay, such as commissions, production bonuses, and tips, are included.
Below are 29 of the highest-paying business jobs in America. All have a median annual pay of more than $60,000 a year and have a bright future, according to the BLS:
Category: Business operations
Median annual pay: $60,850
Expected number of jobs to be added between 2014 and 2024: 24,000
Average hours worked per week: 41
Category: Business operations
Median annual pay: $62,150
Expected number of jobs to be added between 2014 and 2024: 151,400
Average hours worked per week: 43
Category:Business operations
Median annual pay: $63,060
Expected number of jobs to be added between 2014 and 2024: 87,900
Average hours worked per week: 41
Category: Financial specialist
Median annual pay: $65,040
Expected number of jobs to be added between 2014 and 2024: 19,500
Average hours worked per week: 41
Category:Business operations
Median annual pay: $65,640
Expected number of jobs to be added between 2014 and 2024: 45,300
Average hours worked per week: 42
Category: Financial specialist
Median annual pay: $67,190
Expected number of jobs to be added between 2014 and 2024: 498,000
Average hours worked per week: 42
Category: Financial specialist
Median annual pay: $69,680
Expected number of jobs to be added between 2014 and 2024: 34,300
Average hours worked per week: 40
Category:Sales
Median annual pay: $71,550
Expected number of jobs to be added between 2014 and 2024: 91,400
Average hours worked per week: 44
Category: Financial specialist
Median annual pay: $71,590
Expected number of jobs to be added between 2014 and 2024: 16,700
Average hours worked per week: 39
Category:Sales
Median annual pay: $72,300
Expected number of jobs to be added between 2014 and 2024: 69,900
Average hours worked per week: 45
Category:Business operations
Median annual pay: $74,260
Expected number of jobs to be added between 2014 and 2024: 28,300
Average hours worked per week: 43
Category:Other
Median annual pay: $75,370
Expected number of jobs to be added between 2014 and 2024: 28,300
Average hours worked per week: 43
Category:Other
Median annual pay: $77,350
Expected number of jobs to be added between 2014 and 2024: 800
Average hours worked per week: 41
Category: Financial specialist
Median annual pay: $78,010
Expected number of jobs to be added between 2014 and 2024: 13,100
Average hours worked per week: 40
Category:Other
Median annual pay: $78,630
Expected number of jobs to be added between 2014 and 2024: 43,900
Average hours worked per week: 41
Category:Other
Median annual pay: $80,110
Expected number of jobs to be added between 2014 and 2024: 15,400
Average hours worked per week: 41
Category: Financial specialist
Median annual pay: $80,310
Expected number of jobs to be added between 2014 and 2024: 89,400
Average hours worked per week: 43
Category: Business operations
Median annual pay: $81,320
Expected number of jobs to be added between 2014 and 2024: 208,500
Average hours worked per week: 44
Category: Financial specialist
Median annual pay: $89,160
Expected number of jobs to be added between 2014 and 2024: 136,400
Average hours worked per week: 43
Category: Management
Median annual pay: $94,500
Expected number of jobs to be added between 2014 and 2024: 140,500
Average hours worked per week: 44
Category:Other
Median annual pay: $97,070
Expected number of jobs to be added between 2014 and 2024: 11,700
Average hours worked per week: 44
Category:Sales
Median annual pay: $97,650
Expected number of jobs to be added between 2014 and 2024: 23,000
Average hours worked per week: 46
Category:Other
Median annual pay: $99,180
Expected number of jobs to be added between 2014 and 2024: 7,000
Average hours worked per week: 40
Category: Management
Median annual pay: $104,440
Expected number of jobs to be added between 2014 and 2024: 46,600
Average hours worked per week: 43
Category: Management
Median annual pay: $108,120
Expected number of jobs to be added between 2014 and 2024: 17,900
Average hours worked per week: 42
Category: Management
Median annual pay: $117,990
Expected number of jobs to be added between 2014 and 2024: 169,300
Average hours worked per week: 43
Category:Management
Median annual pay: $119,280
Expected number of jobs to be added between 2014 and 2024: 172,200
Average hours worked per week: 46
Category: Management
Median annual pay: $131,600
Expected number of jobs to be added between 2014 and 2024: 94,800
Average hours worked per week: 44
