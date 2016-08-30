If you’re looking for a lucrative career, you may want to pursue a job in business.

It’s no secret that some of the highest-paying gigs in America are in finance, management, and sales.

To find out exactly which business professions pay the most, the US Bureau of Labour Statistics (BLS) recently sifted through its 2015 salary data — and then looked at job outlook and average hours worked for each high-paying career.

For its recent “Business careers with high pay” report, the BLS highlighted the top-paying occupations in each of the following five categories: business operations, financial specialist, management, sales, and “other.”

All wages in this report represent pay before taxes and payroll deductions, however some types of incentive pay, such as commissions, production bonuses, and tips, are included.

Below are 29 of the highest-paying business jobs in America. All have a median annual pay of more than $60,000 a year and have a bright future, according to the BLS:

Compensation, benefits, and job analysis specialist Category: Business operations Median annual pay: $60,850 Expected number of jobs to be added between 2014 and 2024: 24,000 Average hours worked per week: 41 Market research analyst or marketing specialist Category: Business operations Median annual pay: $62,150 Expected number of jobs to be added between 2014 and 2024: 151,400 Average hours worked per week: 43 Claims adjuster, appraiser, examiner, or investigator Category:Business operations Median annual pay: $63,060 Expected number of jobs to be added between 2014 and 2024: 87,900 Average hours worked per week: 41 Insurance underwriter Category: Financial specialist Median annual pay: $65,040 Expected number of jobs to be added between 2014 and 2024: 19,500 Average hours worked per week: 41 Compliance officer Category:Business operations Median annual pay: $65,640 Expected number of jobs to be added between 2014 and 2024: 45,300 Average hours worked per week: 42 Accountant or auditor Category: Financial specialist Median annual pay: $67,190 Expected number of jobs to be added between 2014 and 2024: 498,000 Average hours worked per week: 42 Credit analyst Category: Financial specialist Median annual pay: $69,680 Expected number of jobs to be added between 2014 and 2024: 34,300 Average hours worked per week: 40 Securities, commodities, and financial services sales agent Category:Sales Median annual pay: $71,550 Expected number of jobs to be added between 2014 and 2024: 91,400 Average hours worked per week: 44 Budget analyst Category: Financial specialist Median annual pay: $71,590 Expected number of jobs to be added between 2014 and 2024: 16,700 Average hours worked per week: 39 First-line supervisor of non-retail sales workers Category:Sales Median annual pay: $72,300 Expected number of jobs to be added between 2014 and 2024: 69,900 Average hours worked per week: 45 Logistician Category:Business operations Median annual pay: $74,260 Expected number of jobs to be added between 2014 and 2024: 28,300 Average hours worked per week: 43 Postsecondary business teacher Category:Other Median annual pay: $75,370 Expected number of jobs to be added between 2014 and 2024: 28,300 Average hours worked per week: 43 Industrial-organizational psychologist Category:Other Median annual pay: $77,350 Expected number of jobs to be added between 2014 and 2024: 800 Average hours worked per week: 41 Financial examiner Category: Financial specialist Median annual pay: $78,010 Expected number of jobs to be added between 2014 and 2024: 13,100 Average hours worked per week: 40 Operations research analyst Category:Other Median annual pay: $78,630 Expected number of jobs to be added between 2014 and 2024: 43,900 Average hours worked per week: 41 Statistician Category:Other Median annual pay: $80,110 Expected number of jobs to be added between 2014 and 2024: 15,400 Average hours worked per week: 41 Financial analyst Category: Financial specialist Median annual pay: $80,310 Expected number of jobs to be added between 2014 and 2024: 89,400 Average hours worked per week: 43 Management analyst Category: Business operations Median annual pay: $81,320 Expected number of jobs to be added between 2014 and 2024: 208,500 Average hours worked per week: 44 Personal financial advisor Category: Financial specialist Median annual pay: $89,160 Expected number of jobs to be added between 2014 and 2024: 136,400 Average hours worked per week: 43 Medical and health services manager Category: Management Median annual pay: $94,500 Expected number of jobs to be added between 2014 and 2024: 140,500 Average hours worked per week: 44 Actuary Category:Other Median annual pay: $97,070 Expected number of jobs to be added between 2014 and 2024: 11,700 Average hours worked per week: 44 Sales engineer Category:Sales Median annual pay: $97,650 Expected number of jobs to be added between 2014 and 2024: 23,000 Average hours worked per week: 46 Economist Category:Other Median annual pay: $99,180 Expected number of jobs to be added between 2014 and 2024: 7,000 Average hours worked per week: 40 Human resources manager Category: Management Median annual pay: $104,440 Expected number of jobs to be added between 2014 and 2024: 46,600 Average hours worked per week: 43 Purchasing manager Category: Management Median annual pay: $108,120 Expected number of jobs to be added between 2014 and 2024: 17,900 Average hours worked per week: 42 Financial manager Category: Management Median annual pay: $117,990 Expected number of jobs to be added between 2014 and 2024: 169,300 Average hours worked per week: 43 Marketing and sales manager Category:Management Median annual pay: $119,280 Expected number of jobs to be added between 2014 and 2024: 172,200 Average hours worked per week: 46 Computer and information systems manager Category: Management Median annual pay: $131,600 Expected number of jobs to be added between 2014 and 2024: 94,800 Average hours worked per week: 44 Chief executive Category:Management Median annual pay: $175,110 Expected number of jobs to be added between 2014 and 2024: 58,400 Average hours worked per week: 48

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.