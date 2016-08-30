29 of the highest-paying business jobs in America

If you’re looking for a lucrative career, you may want to pursue a job in business.

It’s no secret that some of the highest-paying gigs in America are in finance, management, and sales.

To find out exactly which business professions pay the most, the US Bureau of Labour Statistics (BLS) recently sifted through its 2015 salary data — and then looked at job outlook and average hours worked for each high-paying career.

For its recent “Business careers with high pay” report, the BLS highlighted the top-paying occupations in each of the following five categories: business operations, financial specialist, management, sales, and “other.”

All wages in this report represent pay before taxes and payroll deductions, however some types of incentive pay, such as commissions, production bonuses, and tips, are included.

Below are 29 of the highest-paying business jobs in America. All have a median annual pay of more than $60,000 a year and have a bright future, according to the BLS:

Compensation, benefits, and job analysis specialist

Category: Business operations

Median annual pay: $60,850

Expected number of jobs to be added between 2014 and 2024: 24,000

Average hours worked per week: 41

Market research analyst or marketing specialist

Category: Business operations

Median annual pay: $62,150

Expected number of jobs to be added between 2014 and 2024: 151,400

Average hours worked per week: 43

Claims adjuster, appraiser, examiner, or investigator

Category:Business operations

Median annual pay: $63,060

Expected number of jobs to be added between 2014 and 2024: 87,900

Average hours worked per week: 41

Insurance underwriter

Category: Financial specialist

Median annual pay: $65,040

Expected number of jobs to be added between 2014 and 2024: 19,500

Average hours worked per week: 41

Compliance officer

Category:Business operations

Median annual pay: $65,640

Expected number of jobs to be added between 2014 and 2024: 45,300

Average hours worked per week: 42

Accountant or auditor

Category: Financial specialist

Median annual pay: $67,190

Expected number of jobs to be added between 2014 and 2024: 498,000

Average hours worked per week: 42

Credit analyst

Category: Financial specialist

Median annual pay: $69,680

Expected number of jobs to be added between 2014 and 2024: 34,300

Average hours worked per week: 40

Securities, commodities, and financial services sales agent

Category:Sales

Median annual pay: $71,550

Expected number of jobs to be added between 2014 and 2024: 91,400

Average hours worked per week: 44

Budget analyst

Category: Financial specialist

Median annual pay: $71,590

Expected number of jobs to be added between 2014 and 2024: 16,700

Average hours worked per week: 39

First-line supervisor of non-retail sales workers

Category:Sales

Median annual pay: $72,300

Expected number of jobs to be added between 2014 and 2024: 69,900

Average hours worked per week: 45

Logistician

Category:Business operations

Median annual pay: $74,260

Expected number of jobs to be added between 2014 and 2024: 28,300

Average hours worked per week: 43

Postsecondary business teacher

Category:Other

Median annual pay: $75,370

Expected number of jobs to be added between 2014 and 2024: 28,300

Average hours worked per week: 43

Industrial-organizational psychologist

Category:Other

Median annual pay: $77,350

Expected number of jobs to be added between 2014 and 2024: 800

Average hours worked per week: 41

Financial examiner

Category: Financial specialist

Median annual pay: $78,010

Expected number of jobs to be added between 2014 and 2024: 13,100

Average hours worked per week: 40

Operations research analyst

Category:Other

Median annual pay: $78,630

Expected number of jobs to be added between 2014 and 2024: 43,900

Average hours worked per week: 41

Statistician

Category:Other

Median annual pay: $80,110

Expected number of jobs to be added between 2014 and 2024: 15,400

Average hours worked per week: 41

Financial analyst

Category: Financial specialist

Median annual pay: $80,310

Expected number of jobs to be added between 2014 and 2024: 89,400

Average hours worked per week: 43

Management analyst

Category: Business operations

Median annual pay: $81,320

Expected number of jobs to be added between 2014 and 2024: 208,500

Average hours worked per week: 44

Personal financial advisor

Category: Financial specialist

Median annual pay: $89,160

Expected number of jobs to be added between 2014 and 2024: 136,400

Average hours worked per week: 43

Medical and health services manager

Category: Management

Median annual pay: $94,500

Expected number of jobs to be added between 2014 and 2024: 140,500

Average hours worked per week: 44

Actuary

Category:Other

Median annual pay: $97,070

Expected number of jobs to be added between 2014 and 2024: 11,700

Average hours worked per week: 44

Sales engineer

Category:Sales

Median annual pay: $97,650

Expected number of jobs to be added between 2014 and 2024: 23,000

Average hours worked per week: 46

Economist

Category:Other

Median annual pay: $99,180

Expected number of jobs to be added between 2014 and 2024: 7,000

Average hours worked per week: 40

Human resources manager

Category: Management

Median annual pay: $104,440

Expected number of jobs to be added between 2014 and 2024: 46,600

Average hours worked per week: 43

Purchasing manager

Category: Management

Median annual pay: $108,120

Expected number of jobs to be added between 2014 and 2024: 17,900

Average hours worked per week: 42

Financial manager

Category: Management

Median annual pay: $117,990

Expected number of jobs to be added between 2014 and 2024: 169,300

Average hours worked per week: 43

Marketing and sales manager

Category:Management

Median annual pay: $119,280

Expected number of jobs to be added between 2014 and 2024: 172,200

Average hours worked per week: 46

Computer and information systems manager

Category: Management

Median annual pay: $131,600

Expected number of jobs to be added between 2014 and 2024: 94,800

Average hours worked per week: 44

Chief executive

Category:Management

Median annual pay: $175,110

Expected number of jobs to be added between 2014 and 2024: 58,400

Average hours worked per week: 48

