30 blue-collar jobs with the highest salaries

Cineberg/Shutterstock A typical construction and building inspector earned $US59,700 in 2018.

Using data from the Bureau of Labour Statistics, we found 30 high-paying blue-collar jobs.

The jobs come from sectors like manufacturing, equipment maintenance and repair, and protective services that have traditionally been viewed as blue-collar.

Nuclear power reactor operators topped the ranking with a median annual salary of $US94,350.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Some traditionally blue-collar jobs pay very well.

The Bureau of Labour Statistics’ Occupational Employment Statistics program releases annual estimates for employment and earnings for hundreds of detailed occupational groups. Using data from May 2018, the most recent period available, we found 30 traditionally blue-collar jobs with high median annual earnings.

There isn’t really a formal definition for what makes a job “blue collar,” so to make our list, we looked at seven of the major groups defined by the BLS that are predominantly made up of traditionally working-class or blue-collar occupations: Healthcare support, protective service, food preparation and serving, cleaning and maintenance, construction and extraction, equipment installation and repair, and industrial production occupations.

Here are the 30 occupations from those groups that had the highest median annual earnings in 2018, along with the number of people employed in the US in each job and a description of what workers in the occupation do, according to the Labour Department’s O*NET Online jobs database:

30. Mining roof bolters had a median annual salary of $US58,650, and 3,250 were employed in the US.

REUTERS/Robert Galbraith Coal miners enter a coal mine for the start of an afternoon shift near Gilbert, West Virginia, May 22, 2014.

What they do, according to O*NET: Use machines to install roof bolts in mines.

29. Pile-driver operators had a median annual salary of $US58,680, and 3,450 were employed in the US.

Sean Gallup / Getty Images

What they do, according to O*NET: Operate pile-drivers that install piles for building foundations and other construction projects.

28. Construction and building inspectors had a median annual salary of $US59,700, and 104,090 were employed in the US.

What they do, according to O*NET: Inspect buildings and other structures to make sure they are in safe condition and comply with building codes and other regulations.

27. Occupational therapy assistants had a median annual salary of $US60,220, and 42,660 were employed in the US.

BSIP/Getty Images

What they do, according to O*NET: Assist occupational therapists in treatments and other procedures.

26. Electrical transportation equipment installers and repairers had a median annual salary of $US60,340, and 11,680 were employed in the US.

What they do, according to O*NET: Install or repair electronics equipment for trains or other vehicles.

25. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers had a median annual salary of $US60,420, and 622,790 were employed in the US.

Getty Images

What they do, according to O*NET: Supervise production workers and machine operators.

24. Stationary engineers and boiler operators had a median annual salary of $US60,440, and 31,710 were employed in the US.

What they do, according to O*NET: Operate boilers or similar machinery to provide heat or other utilities to buildings or for industrial processes.

23. Wood patternmakers had a median annual salary of $US60,940, and 530 were employed in the US.

Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

What they do, according to O*NET: Plan and make wooden patterns for forming sand molds for castings.

22. Police and sheriff’s patrol officers had a median annual salary of $US61,380, and 661,330 were employed in the US.

Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty

What they do, according to O*NET: Patrol a designated area to enforce laws and prevent crime.

21. Chemical plant and system operators had a median annual salary of $US62,060, and 28,190 were employed in the US.

What they do, according to O*NET: Control chemical processes or operate machinery that regulates chemical reactions.

20. Boilermakers had a median annual salary of $US62,150, and 13,870 were employed in the US.

What they do, according to O*NET: Build and maintain steam boilers and related equipment.

19. Fire inspectors and investigators had a median annual salary of $US62,510, and 12,530 were employed in the US.

Associated Press/Lisa Rathke

What they do, according to O*NET: Inspect buildings for fire hazards and to enforce fire ordinances, or investigate fires to find their causes.

18. Aircraft mechanics and service technicians had a median annual salary of $US62,920, and 131,690 were employed in the US.

What they do, according to O*NET: Repair and maintain aircraft and their engines.

17. First-line supervisors of correctional officers had a median annual salary of $US63,340, and 43,760 were employed in the US.

Shutterstock

What they do, according to O*NET: Supervise correctional officers, prison guards, and jailers.

16. Avionics technicians had a median annual salary of $US64,140, and 18,860 were employed in the US.

Reuters

What they do, according to O*NET: Repair and maintain avionics systems on aircraft, like radios, radar, and guidance systems.

15. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers had a median annual salary of $US65,230, and 598,210 were employed in the US.

Matt Cardy/Getty Images

What they do, according to O*NET: Supervise construction or extraction workers.

14. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers had a median annual salary of $US66,140, and 471,820 were employed in the US.

REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

What they do, according to O*NET: Supervise mechanics, installers, or repairers.

13. Signal and track switch repairers had a median annual salary of $US70,490, and 7,730 were employed in the US.

What they do, according to O*NET: Repair and maintain the signal and track-switching equipment that guides trains in railroad systems.

12. Petroleum pump system operators, refinery operators, and gaugers had a median annual salary of $US70,860, and 38,930 were employed in the US.

What they do, according to O*NET: Operate oil refining and pumping systems.

11. Electrical power-line installers and repairers had a median annual salary of $US70,910, and 114,800 were employed in the US.

Justin Sullivan / Staff / Getty Images

What they do, according to O*NET: Install and repair electrical lines for power distribution systems.

10. Gas plant operators had a median annual salary of $US71,070, and 14,620 were employed in the US.

Gleb Garanich/Reuters

What they do, according to O*NET: Operate equipment that distributes natural gas for power plants and other utilities.

9. Transit and railroad police had a median annual salary of $US74,030, and 4,470 were employed in the US.

Roman Tiraspolsky/Shutterstock

What they do, according to O*NET: Protect transit equipment, employees, and passengers.

8. First-line supervisors of fire-fighting and prevention workers had a median annual salary of $US76,330, and 65,920 were employed in the US.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

What they do, according to O*NET: Supervise fire fighters and other fire prevention workers.

7. Power plant operators had a median annual salary of $US79,610, and 33,920 were employed in the US.

Ashley Pon/Getty Images

What they do, according to O*NET: Operate electrical power generation equipment.

6. Elevator installers and repairers had a median annual salary of $US79,780, and 26,830 were employed in the US.

Dmitry Kalinovsky/Shutterstock

What they do, according to O*NET: Install, repair, and maintain freight and passenger elevators in buildings.

5. Powerhouse, substation, and relay electrical and electronics repairers had a median annual salary of $US80,200, and 22,980 were employed in the US.

What they do, according to O*NET: Maintain and repair electrical equipment in power plants, substations, or other electrical distribution facilities.

4. Detectives and criminal investigators had a median annual salary of $US81,920, and 103,450 were employed in the US.

What they do, according to O*NET: Run investigations to solve criminal cases or prevent crimes.

3. Power distributors and dispatchers had a median annual salary of $US86,410, and 11,620 were employed in the US.

Bruno Vincent/Getty Images

What they do, according to O*NET: Operate equipment that distributes electrical power or steam.

2. First-line supervisors of police and detectives had a median annual salary of $US89,030, and 116,660 were employed in the US.

Kevin Hagen/AP

What they do, according to O*NET: Supervise members of a police force.

1. Nuclear power reactor operators had a median annual salary of $US94,350, and 6,280 were employed in the US.

What they do, according to O*NET: Operate and maintain nuclear reactors in power plants.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.