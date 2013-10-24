The 10 Highest-Paid Female CEOs

On average, women still don’t earn as much as men, and that’s just as true at the top. While the pay gap persists even at the highest echelons, the top-paid female CEOs still clear more than $US10 million a year.

Together, the 10 highest-paid women CEOs pulled in nearly $US190 million in total annual compensation in 2012, according to data from FindTheCompany, a site that compiles information on more than 30 million companies in the United States and all executives that are required to file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Of course, that’s nowhere near the $US609 million earned by the 10 highest-paid men.

Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer tops the list with her hefty $US36.6 million compensation package in 2012. Mayer’s impressive compensation also makes her the 26th highest paid of the 15,299 public executives tracked by FindTheCompany.

1. Marissa Mayer Who she is: President and CEO of Yahoo!, a global Internet company When she started: July 2012 Total annual compensation: $US36.6 million 2. Irene Rosenfeld Who she is: CEO and chairman of Mondelez International (formerly Kraft), one of the world's largest snack companies When she started: CEO in June 2006 and chairman of the board in March 2007 Total annual compensation: $US28.8 million 3. Wellington Denahan-Norris Who she is: CEO and chairman of Annaly Capital Management, a real estate investment trust When she was appointed: November 2012 Total annual compensation: $US25.8 million 4. Jane Elfers Who she is: President and CEO of Children's Place Retail, a children's apparel retailer When she started: January 2010 Total annual compensation: $US17.2 million 5. Virginia Rometty Who she is: President, CEO, and chairman of IBM, a global technology and consulting corporation When she started: CEO in January 2012 and chairman later that year Total annual compensation: $US16.2 million 6. Meg Whitman Who she is: President and CEO of Hewlett-Packard, an international information technology company When she started: September 2011 Total annual compensation: $US15.4 million 7. Indra Nooyi Who she is: CEO and chairman at PepsiCo, a worldwide food and beverage company When she started: CEO in 2006 and chairman of the board in 2007 Total annual compensation: $US14.2 million 8. Sherilyn McCoy Who she is: CEO of Avon Products, a global beauty company When she started: April 2012 Total annual compensation: $US12.9 million 9. Debra Cafaro Who she is: CEO and chairman of Ventas, a real estate investment trust When she started: CEO in 1999 and chairman of the board in 2003 Total annual compensation: $US11.2 million 10. To Wai Bing No photo of To Wai Bing was available. Who she is: CEO and director at Hong Kong Television Network Ltd., a multimedia production company When she was appointed: May 2012 Total annual compensation: $US10.6 million Now see who's hot this year: The Sexiest CEOs Alive »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.