The Highest-Paid Actors On TV This Fall

Now that all of your favourite TV shows have returned — along with a bunch of new ones — we’re taking a look at the paychecks for television’s biggest returning actors this fall.
They may not be making tens of millions like movie stars, but it still pays to be on the small screen.
Salaries are estimated by looking at an actor’s reported pay per episode with the number of episodes for the coming season.
Last month, TV Guide released its annual list of highest-paid stars on television highlighting more than 160 salaries.
Excluded from this list are new faces coming to TV since its unknown how long any one new show may last on air.
However, it is worth noting that Robin Williams is earning $US165,000 per episode for CBS’ “The Crazy Ones” and that “The Walking Dead” actor Andrew Lincoln is receiving $US70,000 per episode.
Television Show: 'Homeland'
Season: 3
Reported Salary: $US250,000 / episode
Episodes this season: 12
Television Show: 'New Girl'
Season: 3
Reported Salary: $US125,000 / episode
Estimated episodes this season: 24
Television Show: 'Dexter'
Season: 8
Reported Salary: $US300,000 / episode
Episodes this season: 12
Television Show: 'Parenthood'
Season: 5
Reported Salary: $US175,000 / episode
Episodes this season: 22
Television Show: 'Modern Family'
Season: 5
Reported Salary: $US175,000 / episode
Estimated episodes this season: 24
Television Show: 'Parks and Recreation'
Season: 6
Reported Salary: $US200,000 / episode
Episodes this season: 22
Television Show: 'Last Man Standing'
Season: 3
Reported Salary: $US235,000 / episode
Estimated episodes this season: 20
Television Show: 'Modern Family'
Season: 5
Reported Salary: $US200,000+ / episode
Estimated episodes this season: 24
13. Jason Segel, Alyson Hannigan, Josh Radnor, Cobie Smulders, and Neil Patrick Harris: $US5.4 million
Television Show: 'How I Met Your Mother'
Season: 9
Reported Salary: $US225,000 / episode
Episodes this season: 24
Television Show: 'The Middle'
Season: 5
Reported Salary: $US235,000 / episode
Estimated episodes this season: each season prior has had 24 episodes
Television Show: 'CSI'
Season: 14
Reported Salary: $US250,000 / episode
Estimated episodes this season: 22
Television Show: 'The Simpsons'
Season: 25
Reported Salary: $US300,000 / episode
Estimated episodes this season: 22
In the photo above -- from left to right: actress Julie Kravner, producer James L. Brooks, actor Dan Castellaneta and actress Yeardly Smith.
Television Show: 'The Big Bang Theory'
Season: 7
Reported Salary: $US325,000 / episode
Episodes this season: 24
Television Show: 'The Mentalist'
Season: 6
Reported Salary: $US350,000 / episode
Estimated episodes this season: 23
Television Show: 'Law & Order: SVU'
Season: 15
Reported Salary: $US400,000 / episode
Episodes this season: 22
Television Show: 'Two and a Half Men'
Season: 11
Reported Salary: $US650,000 / episode
Episodes this season: 22
Television Show: 'Two and a Half Men'
Season: 11
Reported Salary: $US750,000 / episode
Episodes this season: 22
