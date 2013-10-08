The Highest-Paid Actors On TV This Fall

Monty Brinton/CBS Some of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ cast members are among the highest paid stars on television.

Last month we took a look at

salaries of daytime and primetime television hosts.

Now that all of your favourite TV shows have returned — along with a bunch of new ones — we’re taking a look at the paychecks for television’s biggest returning actors this fall.

They may not be making tens of millions like movie stars, but it still pays to be on the small screen.

Salaries are estimated by looking at an actor’s reported pay per episode with the number of episodes for the coming season.

Last month, TV Guide released its annual list of highest-paid stars on television highlighting more than 160 salaries.

Excluded from this list are new faces coming to TV since its unknown how long any one new show may last on air.

However, it is worth noting that Robin Williams is earning $US165,000 per episode for CBS’ “The Crazy Ones” and that “The Walking Dead” actor Andrew Lincoln is receiving $US70,000 per episode.

