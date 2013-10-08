The Highest-Paid Actors On TV This Fall

Kirsten Acuna
The big bang theory kaley cuoco jim parsonsMonty Brinton/CBSSome of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ cast members are among the highest paid stars on television.

Last month we took a look at
salaries of daytime and primetime television hosts.

Now that all of your favourite TV shows have returned — along with a bunch of new ones — we’re taking a look at the paychecks for television’s biggest returning actors this fall.

They may not be making tens of millions like movie stars, but it still pays to be on the small screen.

Salaries are estimated by looking at an actor’s reported pay per episode with the number of episodes for the coming season.

Last month, TV Guide released its annual list of highest-paid stars on television highlighting more than 160 salaries.

Excluded from this list are new faces coming to TV since its unknown how long any one new show may last on air.

However, it is worth noting that Robin Williams is earning $US165,000 per episode for CBS’ “The Crazy Ones” and that “The Walking Dead” actor Andrew Lincoln is receiving $US70,000 per episode.

22. (TIE) Claire Danes and Damian Lewis: $US3 million

Television Show: 'Homeland'

Season: 3

Reported Salary: $US250,000 / episode

Episodes this season: 12

22. (TIE) Zooey Deschanel: $US3 million

Television Show: 'New Girl'

Season: 3

Reported Salary: $US125,000 / episode

Estimated episodes this season: 24

20. Michael C. Hall: $US3.6 million

Television Show: 'Dexter'

Season: 8

Reported Salary: $US300,000 / episode

Episodes this season: 12

19. Lauren Graham: $US3.9 million

Television Show: 'Parenthood'

Season: 5

Reported Salary: $US175,000 / episode

Episodes this season: 22

18. (TIE) Pauley Perrette: $US4.2 million

Television Show: 'NCIS'

Season: 11

Reported Salary: $US175,000 / episode

Episodes this season: 24

18. (TIE) Eric Stonestreet, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Sofia Vergara: $US4.2 million

Television Show: 'Modern Family'

Season: 5

Reported Salary: $US175,000 / episode

Estimated episodes this season: 24

16. Amy Poehler: $US4.4 million

Television Show: 'Parks and Recreation'

Season: 6

Reported Salary: $US200,000 / episode

Episodes this season: 22

15. Tim Allen: $US4.7 million

Television Show: 'Last Man Standing'

Season: 3

Reported Salary: $US235,000 / episode

Estimated episodes this season: 20

14. Ed O'Neill: $US4.8 million

Television Show: 'Modern Family'

Season: 5

Reported Salary: $US200,000+ / episode

Estimated episodes this season: 24

13. Jason Segel, Alyson Hannigan, Josh Radnor, Cobie Smulders, and Neil Patrick Harris: $US5.4 million

Television Show: 'How I Met Your Mother'

Season: 9

Reported Salary: $US225,000 / episode

Episodes this season: 24

12. David Boreanaz, Emily Deschanel: $US5.5 million

Television Show: 'Bones'

Season: 9

Reported Salary: $US250,000 / episode

Estimated episodes this season: 22

11. Patricia Heaton: $US5.6 million

Television Show: 'The Middle'

Season: 5

Reported Salary: $US235,000 / episode

Estimated episodes this season: each season prior has had 24 episodes

10. (TIE) Michael Weatherly: $US6 million

Television Show: 'NCIS'

Season: 11

Reported Salary: $US250,000 / episode

Episodes this season: 24

10. (TIE) Ted Danson: $US6 million

Television Show: 'CSI'

Season: 14

Reported Salary: $US250,000 / episode

Estimated episodes this season: 22

8. Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner, Yeardley Smith: $US6.6 million

Television Show: 'The Simpsons'

Season: 25

Reported Salary: $US300,000 / episode

Estimated episodes this season: 22

In the photo above -- from left to right: actress Julie Kravner, producer James L. Brooks, actor Dan Castellaneta and actress Yeardly Smith.

7. Kaley Cuoco, John Galecki, Jim Parsons: $US7.8 million

Television Show: 'The Big Bang Theory'

Season: 7

Reported Salary: $US325,000 / episode

Episodes this season: 24

6. Simon Baker: $US8.1 million

Television Show: 'The Mentalist'

Season: 6

Reported Salary: $US350,000 / episode

Estimated episodes this season: 23

5. Sandra Oh, Ellen Pompeo, and Patrick Dempsey: $US8.4 million

Television Show: 'Grey's Anatomy'

Season: 10

Reported Salary: $US350,000 / episode

Estimated episodes this season: 24

4. Mariska Hargitay: $US8.8 million

Television Show: 'Law & Order: SVU'

Season: 15

Reported Salary: $US400,000 / episode

Episodes this season: 22

3. Mark Harmon: $US12.6 million

Television Show: 'NCIS'

Season: 11

Reported Salary: $US525,000 / episode

Episodes this season: 24

2. Jon Cryer: $US14.3 million

Television Show: 'Two and a Half Men'

Season: 11

Reported Salary: $US650,000 / episode

Episodes this season: 22

1. Ashton Kutcher: $US16.5 million

Television Show: 'Two and a Half Men'

Season: 11

Reported Salary: $US750,000 / episode

Episodes this season: 22

Those were the highest-paid actors on television ...

Now, see what hosts make the most on daytime and primetime >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.