The Highest-Paid Actors On TV This Fall

Most television actors aren’t earning tens of millions for their shows; however, they’re still getting paid a pretty nice penny.Last week we gave you a look at the absurdly high paychecks of TV stars and found out that it pays to be a judge of any kind.
However, we were surprised to see the most obvious celebrities missing from the list – TV actors and actresses.
From network to cable primetime, we decided to take a look at the salaries for television’s biggest returning actors this fall.
Salaries are estimated by looking at an actor’s reported pay per episode with the number of episodes for the coming season.
Excluded from this list are new faces coming to TV since its unknown how long any one new show may last on air.
And, if you’re wondering, Claire Danes gets $1.32 million for the 12 ordered episodes of Showtime’s Outstanding Drama Series winner “Homeland.”
“Mad Men” star Jon Hamm would have rounded out the list had his AMC hit been a fall show. His 13-episode salary for “Mad Men” would come to a total of $3.25 million at $250,000 per episode.
With a few big names coming to television this fall (Lucy Liu, Dennis Quaid), here’s what they can look forward to making … once on the air a few seasons.
Television Show: 'Hawaii Five-O'
Reported Salary: $110,000 / episode
Average episodes per season: 23
Television Show: 'NCIS Los Angeles'
Reported Salary: $140,000 / episode
Average episodes per season: 24
Television Show: '30 Rock'
Reported Salary: $300,000 / episode
Reported episodes for the final season: 13
Television Show: 'NCIS'
Reported Salary: $175,000 / episode
Average episodes per season: 24
The last three seasons of NCIS have had 24-episode seasons.
After contract renogotiations over the summer, the entire adult cast received a raise from $60,000 to $175,000.
Average episodes per season: 24
Television Show: 'How I Met Your Mother'
Reported Salary: $210,000 / episode
Reported episodes this season: 24
Television Show: '30 Rock'
Reported Salary: $385,000 / episode
Reported episodes for the final season: 13
Television Show: 'Bones'
Reported Salary: $225,000 / episode
Reported episodes this season: an extended 26
Television Show: 'Two and a Half Men'
Reported Salary: $300,000 / episode
Reported episodes this season: 24
Television Show: 'The Mentalist'
Reported Salary: $300,000 / episode
Average episodes per season: 24
Television Show: 'The Big Bang Theory'
Reported Salaries: $300,000 / episode
Average episodes per season: The last two seasons have had 24 episodes.
Television Show: 'Grey's Anatomy'
Reported Salary: $350,000 / episode
Reported episodes this season: 24
Television Show: 'Law and Order: SVU'
Reported salary: $500,000 / episode
Average episodes per season: 23
Television Show: 'NCIS'
Reported salary: $500,000 / episode
Average episodes per season: 24
The last three seasons of NCIS have had 24-episode seasons.
Television Show: 'Two and a Half Men'
Reported salary: $600,000 / episode
Reported episodes this season: 24
One of the highest-paid actors on television also took home one of the biggest Emmy upsets last night, beating out Jim Parsons ('Big Bang Theory') and Louis C.K.
Television Show: 'Two and a Half Men'
Reported salary: $700,000 / episode
Reported episodes this season: 24
Kutcher renewed his contract to return to CBS' comedy series back in May, making him the highest-paid actor on television.
