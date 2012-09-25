The Highest-Paid Actors On TV This Fall

Photo: AP

Most television actors aren’t earning tens of millions for their shows; however, they’re still getting paid a pretty nice penny.Last week we gave you a look at the absurdly high paychecks of TV stars and found out that it pays to be a judge of any kind.



However, we were surprised to see the most obvious celebrities missing from the list – TV actors and actresses.

From network to cable primetime, we decided to take a look at the salaries for television’s biggest returning actors this fall.

Salaries are estimated by looking at an actor’s reported pay per episode with the number of episodes for the coming season.

Excluded from this list are new faces coming to TV since its unknown how long any one new show may last on air.

And, if you’re wondering, Claire Danes gets $1.32 million for the 12 ordered episodes of Showtime’s Outstanding Drama Series winner “Homeland.”

“Mad Men” star Jon Hamm would have rounded out the list had his AMC hit been a fall show. His 13-episode salary for “Mad Men” would come to a total of $3.25 million at $250,000 per episode.

With a few big names coming to television this fall (Lucy Liu, Dennis Quaid), here’s what they can look forward to making … once on the air a few seasons.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.