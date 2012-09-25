The Highest-Paid Actors On TV This Fall

Kirsten Acuna
sofia vergara Emmys

Photo: AP

Most television actors aren’t earning tens of millions for their shows; however, they’re still getting paid a pretty nice penny.Last week we gave you a look at the absurdly high paychecks of TV stars and found out that it pays to be a judge of any kind.

However, we were surprised to see the most obvious celebrities missing from the list – TV actors and actresses.

From network to cable primetime, we decided to take a look at the salaries for television’s biggest returning actors this fall. 

Salaries are estimated by looking at an actor’s reported pay per episode with the number of episodes for the coming season. 

Excluded from this list are new faces coming to TV since its unknown how long any one new show may last on air. 

And, if you’re wondering, Claire Danes gets $1.32 million for the 12 ordered episodes of Showtime’s Outstanding Drama Series winner “Homeland.”

“Mad Men” star Jon Hamm would have rounded out the list had his AMC hit been a fall show. His 13-episode salary for “Mad Men” would come to a total of $3.25 million at $250,000 per episode.

With a few big names coming to television this fall (Lucy Liu, Dennis Quaid), here’s what they can look forward to making … once on the air a few seasons.  

20. Alex O'Loughlin: $2,530,000

Television Show: 'Hawaii Five-O'

Reported Salary: $110,000 / episode

Average episodes per season: 23

19. Chris O'Donnell: $3,360,000

Television Show: 'NCIS Los Angeles'

Reported Salary: $140,000 / episode

Average episodes per season: 24

18. Michael C. Hall: $3,540,000

Television Show: 'Dexter'

Reported Salary: $295,000 / episode

Reported episodes this season: 12

17. Alec Baldwin: $3,900,000

Television Show: '30 Rock'

Reported Salary: $300,000 / episode

Reported episodes for the final season: 13

16. Pauley Perrette and Michael Weatherly: $4,200,000

Television Show: 'NCIS'

Reported Salary: $175,000 / episode

Average episodes per season: 24

The last three seasons of NCIS have had 24-episode seasons.

After contract renogotiations over the summer, the entire adult cast received a raise from $60,000 to $175,000.

Average episodes per season: 24

14. Ted Danson: $4,950,000

Television Show: 'CSI'

Reported Salary: $225,000 / episode

Reported episodes per season: 22

13. Neil Patrick Harris: $5,040,000

Television Show: 'How I Met Your Mother'

Reported Salary: $210,000 / episode

Reported episodes this season: 24

12. Tina Fey: $5,005,000

Television Show: '30 Rock'

Reported Salary: $385,000 / episode

Reported episodes for the final season: 13

11. Tim Allen: $5,400,000

Television Show: 'Last Man Standing'

Reported Salary: $225,000 / episode

Episodes last season: 24

10. Patricia Heaton: $5,640,000

Television Show: 'The Middle'

Reported Salary: $235,000 / episode

Average episodes per season: 24

9. David Boreanaz: $5,850,000

Television Show: 'Bones'

Reported Salary: $225,000 / episode

Reported episodes this season: an extended 26

8. Angus T. Jones: $7.2 million

Television Show: 'Two and a Half Men'

Reported Salary: $300,000 / episode

Reported episodes this season: 24

7. Simon Baker: $7.2 million

Television Show: 'The Mentalist'

Reported Salary: $300,000 / episode

Average episodes per season: 24

6. Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, and Kaley Cuoco: $7.2 million

Television Show: 'The Big Bang Theory'

Reported Salaries: $300,000 / episode

Average episodes per season: The last two seasons have had 24 episodes.

5. Sandra Oh, Ellen Pompeo, and Patrick Dempsey: $8,400,000

Television Show: 'Grey's Anatomy'

Reported Salary: $350,000 / episode

Reported episodes this season: 24

4. Mariska Hargitay: $11.5 million

Television Show: 'Law and Order: SVU'

Reported salary: $500,000 / episode

Average episodes per season: 23

3. Mark Harmon: $12 million

Television Show: 'NCIS'

Reported salary: $500,000 / episode

Average episodes per season: 24

The last three seasons of NCIS have had 24-episode seasons.

2. Jon Cryer: $14.4 million

Television Show: 'Two and a Half Men'

Reported salary: $600,000 / episode

Reported episodes this season: 24

One of the highest-paid actors on television also took home one of the biggest Emmy upsets last night, beating out Jim Parsons ('Big Bang Theory') and Louis C.K.

1. Ashton Kutcher: $16.8 million

Television Show: 'Two and a Half Men'

Reported salary: $700,000 / episode

Reported episodes this season: 24

Kutcher renewed his contract to return to CBS' comedy series back in May, making him the highest-paid actor on television.

