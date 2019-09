The 10 Highest-Paid Tennis Players In The World

In most sports, there is a huge difference in earnings between the top players and the rest of the competitors.

But in sports like tennis, that gap is even bigger thanks to enormous endorsement potential off the court.

While the top tennis players may make $US5-15 million in prize money, that often pales in comparison to what they make endorsing products.

Using each player’s tour money winnings in 2013 as well as endorsement earnings compiled by Forbes.com, we have put together a list of the highest-paid tennis players and how they make their money.

