Gisele Tops Highest-Paid Supermodels List For 7th Year Running

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Football wife and international supermodel Gisele Bündchen earned $US42 million in the last year.

Gisele Bündchen wiped the floor — er, runway — with her fellow supermodels on Forbes’ list of

World’s Highest-Paid Models.

Bündchen, 32, holds the top spot for the seventh year in a row, earning seven times as much as second-place earner, Miranda Kerr, according to Forbes.

The Victoria’s Secret model made $US42 million in the last year, thanks to a partial stake in a Brazilian footwear company, Grendene, sales from her eco-friendly cosmetics company, Sejaa, and multi-year contracts with international campaigns with Pantene, Oral-B and Sky HDTV.

Bündchen and quarterback husband Tom Brady welcomed a daughter this year.

The list included seven Victoria’s Secret Angels, including the brand’s longest-running model and first model of Chinese descent.

Angel Miranda Kerr leapt five spots up the ranks, due in part from her expanding international portfolio.

New to the list is Puerto Rican model Joan Smalls, who posed for Chanel, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein Jeans and became the first Latina ambassador for Estee Lauder in 2011.

Here’s the complete list of Forbes’ Highest-Paid Models:

1. Gisele Bündchen — $US42 million

2. Miranda Kerr — $US7.2 million

3. Adriana Lima — $US6 million

4. Kate Moss — $US5.7 million

5. Liu Wen — $US4.3 million

6. Hilary Rhoda — $US4 million

7. Carolyn Murphy — $US3.6 million

8. Joan Smalls — $US3.5 million

9. Candice Swanepoel — $US3.3 million

10. Lara Stone — $US3.2 million

