The 20 highest-paid sports teams in the world

The Los Angeles Dodgers were the highest-paid team in U.S. sports in 2014 with players making an average of $US8 million in salary, according to the folks at Sporting Intelligence.

However, the Dodgers were not the highest-paid team in the world.

Soccer club Paris Saint-Germain of France’s Ligue 1 is the new highest-paid team in the world with their players making an average of $US9.1 million in 2014, replacing England’s Manchester City.

Here are the 20 highest-paid sports clubs in the world in terms of average player salary. There are nine soccer clubs, six baseball teams, and five basketball teams:

1. Paris Saint-Germain, Ligue 1 — $US9.1 million (average pay per player)

2. Real Madrid, La Liga — $US8.6 million (average pay per player)

3. Manchester City, English Premier League — $US8.6 million (average pay per player)

4. Barcelona F.C., La Liga — $US8.1 million (average pay per player)

5. Los Angeles Dodgers, MLB — $US8.0 million (average pay per player)

6. Manchester United, English Premier League — $US8.0 million (average pay per player)

7. Bayern Munich, Bundesliga — $US7.7 million (average pay per player)

8. Chelsea F.C., English Premier League — $US7.5 million (average pay per player)

9. New York Yankees, MLB — $US7.3 million (average pay per player)

10. Arsenal F.C., English Premier League — $US7.0 million (average pay per player)

11. Brooklyn Nets, NBA — $US6.2 million (average pay per player)

12. Detroit Tigers, MLB — $US6.2 million (average pay per player)

13. San Francisco Giants, MLB — $US6.2 million (average pay per player)

14. Liverpool F.C., English Premier League — $US6.0 million (average pay per player)

5. New York Knicks, NBA — $US5.9 million (average pay per player)

6. Washington Nationals, MLB — $US5.7 million (average pay per player)

17. Boston Red Sox, MLB — $US5.7 million (average pay per player)

18. Los Angeles Clippers, NBA — $US5.3 million (average pay per player)

19. Sacramento Kings, NBA — $US5.1 million (average pay per player)

20. Denver Nuggets, NBA — $US5.0 million (average pay per player)

