The 12 Highest-Paid Sports Teams In The World

Cork Gaines
Cristiano RonaldoGetty Images

The New York Yankees were the highest-paid team in North American sports in 2013 with players making an average of $US8.0 million according to ESPN the Magazine.

However, the Yankees were not the highest-paid team in the world.

Manchester City of England’s Premier League, is once again the highest-paid team in the world with their players making an average of $US8.1 million in 2013.

On the next few pages, we’ll take a look at the 12 highest-paid teams. The full list will be available in the next issue of ESPN the Magazine with data from SportingIntelligence.com.

#12 New York Knicks -- $US5.9 million (average pay per player)

Sport: Basketball

League: NBA

Highest-paid player: Amar'e Stoudemire, $US21.7 million

2013 Rank and average pay: 20 ($5.2 million)

player salary data via Spotrac.com, ESPN.com, Forbes.com, and tsmplug.com

#11 Arsenal -- $US5.9 million (average pay per player)

Olivier Giroud and Mesut Ozil of Arsenal

Sport: Soccer

League: English Premier League

Highest-paid player: Mesut Ozil, $US11.4 million

2013 Rank and average pay: 15 ($5.6 million)

#10 Chelsea -- $US6.1 million (average pay per player)

Eden Hazard of Chelsea

Sport: Soccer

League: English Premier League

Highest-paid player: Eden Hazard, $US15.1 million

2013 Rank and average pay: 8 ($6.2 million)

#9 Chicago Bulls -- $US6.1 million (average pay per player)

Sport: Basketball

League: NBA

Highest-paid player: Derrick Rose, $US17.6 million

2013 Rank and average pay: 19 ($5.3 million)

#8 Manchester United -- $US6.6 million (average pay per player)

Sport: Soccer

League: English Premier League

Highest-paid player: Wayne Rooney, $US18.1 million

2013 Rank and average pay: 12 ($6.0 million)

#7 Bayern Munich -- $US6.7 million (average pay per player)

Franck Ribéry of Bayern Munich

Sport: Soccer

League: German Bundesliga

Highest-paid player: Franck Ribery, $US14.4 million

2013 Rank and average pay: 9 ($6.2 million)

#6 Brooklyn Nets -- $US6.8 million (average pay per player)

Sport: Basketball

League: NBA

Highest-paid player: Joe Johnson, $US21.5 million

2013 Rank and average pay: 16 ($5.5 million)

#5 Barcelona -- $US7.4 million (average pay per player)

Lionel Messi of Barcelona

Sport: Soccer

League: Spain's La Liga

Highest-paid player: Lionel Messi, $US20.3 million

2013 Rank and average pay: 4 ($7.2 million)

#4 Real Madrid -- $US7.6 million (average pay per player)

Sport: Soccer

League: Spain's La Liga

Highest-paid player: Cristiano Ronaldo, $US23.0 million

2013 Rank and average pay: 3 ($7.3 million)

#3 Los Angeles Dodgers -- $US7.8 million (average pay per player)

Sport: Baseball

League: Major League Baseball

Highest-paid player: Zack Greinke, $US26.0 million

2013 Rank and average pay: 2 ($7.5 million)

#2 New York Yankees -- $US8.0 million (average pay per player)

Mark Teixeira of the New York Yankees

Sport: Baseball

League: Major League Baseball

Highest-paid player: Mark Teixeira, $US23.1 million

2013 Rank and average pay: 5 ($7.2 million)

#1 Manchester City -- $US8.1 million (average pay per player)

Sergio Aguero of Manchester City

Sport: Soccer

League: English Premier League

Highest-paid player: Sergio Aguero, $US17.4 million

2013 Rank and average pay: 1 ($8.1 million)

