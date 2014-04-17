The 12 Highest-Paid Sports Teams In The World

The New York Yankees were the highest-paid team in North American sports in 2013 with players making an average of $US8.0 million according to ESPN the Magazine.

However, the Yankees were not the highest-paid team in the world.

Manchester City of England’s Premier League, is once again the highest-paid team in the world with their players making an average of $US8.1 million in 2013.

On the next few pages, we’ll take a look at the 12 highest-paid teams. The full list will be available in the next issue of ESPN the Magazine with data from SportingIntelligence.com.

