The 12 Highest-Paid Sports Teams In The World

The New York Yankees were the highest-paid team in North American sports in 2013 with players making an average of $US8.0 million according to ESPN the Magazine.
However, the Yankees were not the highest-paid team in the world.
Manchester City of England’s Premier League, is once again the highest-paid team in the world with their players making an average of $US8.1 million in 2013.
On the next few pages, we’ll take a look at the 12 highest-paid teams. The full list will be available in the next issue of ESPN the Magazine with data from SportingIntelligence.com.
Sport: Basketball
League: NBA
Highest-paid player: Amar'e Stoudemire, $US21.7 million
2013 Rank and average pay: 20 ($5.2 million)
Sport: Soccer
League: English Premier League
Highest-paid player: Mesut Ozil, $US11.4 million
2013 Rank and average pay: 15 ($5.6 million)
Sport: Soccer
League: English Premier League
Highest-paid player: Eden Hazard, $US15.1 million
2013 Rank and average pay: 8 ($6.2 million)
Sport: Basketball
League: NBA
Highest-paid player: Derrick Rose, $US17.6 million
2013 Rank and average pay: 19 ($5.3 million)
Sport: Soccer
League: English Premier League
Highest-paid player: Wayne Rooney, $US18.1 million
2013 Rank and average pay: 12 ($6.0 million)
Sport: Soccer
League: German Bundesliga
Highest-paid player: Franck Ribery, $US14.4 million
2013 Rank and average pay: 9 ($6.2 million)
Sport: Basketball
League: NBA
Highest-paid player: Joe Johnson, $US21.5 million
2013 Rank and average pay: 16 ($5.5 million)
Sport: Soccer
League: Spain's La Liga
Highest-paid player: Lionel Messi, $US20.3 million
2013 Rank and average pay: 4 ($7.2 million)
Sport: Soccer
League: Spain's La Liga
Highest-paid player: Cristiano Ronaldo, $US23.0 million
2013 Rank and average pay: 3 ($7.3 million)
Sport: Baseball
League: Major League Baseball
Highest-paid player: Zack Greinke, $US26.0 million
2013 Rank and average pay: 2 ($7.5 million)
Sport: Baseball
League: Major League Baseball
Highest-paid player: Mark Teixeira, $US23.1 million
2013 Rank and average pay: 5 ($7.2 million)
Sport: Soccer
League: English Premier League
Highest-paid player: Sergio Aguero, $US17.4 million
2013 Rank and average pay: 1 ($8.1 million)
