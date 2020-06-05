AMD's Lisa Su earned more than Bob Iger, Jamie Dimon, and Reed Hastings last year. Here are the 10 highest-paid S&P 500 CEOs.

- AMD CEO Lisa Su was the highest-paid S&P 500 CEO last year.
- Su is the first woman to top the annual CEO pay study by Equilar and the Associated Press.
- She earned more than Disney’s Bob Iger, JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon, and Netflix’s Reed Hastings.
- Here are the 10 best-paid S&P 500 CEOs.
Lisa Su, CEO of Advanced Micro Devices, was the highest-paid CEO of a S&P 500 company last year, according to the annual CEO pay study by Equilar and the Associated Press.
The boss of the microchip giant is the first woman to top the study’s rankings since it began in 2011. Her almost $US59 million in compensation dwarfed the median pay of $US12.3 million, and meant she outearned then-Disney CEO Bob Iger, JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon, and Netflix’s Reed Hastings.
Here are the 10 highest-paid S&P 500 CEO last year, according to the study:
10. Jamid Moghadam
Company: Prologis
Total compensation: $US30.4 million
T9. Jamie Dimon
Company: JPMorgan Chase
Total compensation: $US31.6 million
T9. James Gorman
Company: Morgan Stanley
Total compensation: $US31.6 million
7. Brian Roberts
Company: Comcast
Total compensation: $US36.4 million
Notes: Comcast was founded by Roberts’ father, Ralph.
6. Larry Merlo
Company: CVS Health
Total compensation: $US36.5 million
5. Reed Hastings
Company: Netflix
Total compensation: $US38.6 million
4. Shantanu Narayen
Company: Adobe
Total compensation: $US39.1 million
3. Bob Iger
Company: Disney
Total compensation: $US45.6 million
Notes: Bob Chapek replaced Iger as Disney CEO in February, but Iger has stayed on as the company’s executive chairman to help guide it through the coronavirus pandemic.
2. David Zaslav
Company: Discovery
Total compensation: $US45.8 million
1. Lisa Su
Company: Advanced Micro Devices
Total compensation: $US58.5 million
Notes: Su received a one-time stock reward that catapulted her to the top of the compensation rankings last year.
