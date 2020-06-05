AMD's Lisa Su earned more than Bob Iger, Jamie Dimon, and Reed Hastings last year. Here are the 10 highest-paid S&P 500 CEOs.

AMD

AMD CEO Lisa Su was the highest-paid S&P 500 CEO last year.

Su is the first woman to top the annual CEO pay study by Equilar and the Associated Press.

She earned more than Disney’s Bob Iger, JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon, and Netflix’s Reed Hastings.

Here are the 10 best-paid S&P 500 CEOs.

Lisa Su, CEO of Advanced Micro Devices, was the highest-paid CEO of a S&P 500 company last year, according to the annual CEO pay study by Equilar and the Associated Press.

The boss of the microchip giant is the first woman to top the study’s rankings since it began in 2011. Her almost $US59 million in compensation dwarfed the median pay of $US12.3 million, and meant she outearned then-Disney CEO Bob Iger, JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon, and Netflix’s Reed Hastings.

Here are the 10 highest-paid S&P 500 CEO last year, according to the study:

10. Jamid Moghadam

Prologis

Company: Prologis

Total compensation: $US30.4 million

T9. Jamie Dimon

REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Company: JPMorgan Chase

Total compensation: $US31.6 million

T9. James Gorman

REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Company: Morgan Stanley

Total compensation: $US31.6 million

7. Brian Roberts

Michael Seto

Company: Comcast

Total compensation: $US36.4 million

Notes: Comcast was founded by Roberts’ father, Ralph.

6. Larry Merlo

Reuters CVS Health CEO Larry Merlo

Company: CVS Health

Total compensation: $US36.5 million

5. Reed Hastings

Getty/Ethan Miller

Company: Netflix

Total compensation: $US38.6 million

4. Shantanu Narayen

Richard Heathcote / Getty

Company: Adobe

Total compensation: $US39.1 million

3. Bob Iger

Photo by Kimberly White/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Company: Disney

Total compensation: $US45.6 million

Notes: Bob Chapek replaced Iger as Disney CEO in February, but Iger has stayed on as the company’s executive chairman to help guide it through the coronavirus pandemic.

2. David Zaslav

AP

Company: Discovery

Total compensation: $US45.8 million

1. Lisa Su

AMD AMD CEO Lisa Su

Company: Advanced Micro Devices

Total compensation: $US58.5 million

Notes: Su received a one-time stock reward that catapulted her to the top of the compensation rankings last year.

