The 10 States Where Software Engineers Make The Most Money

AOL is opening a new office, in Florida, where the engineers are cheap. Software engineers, developers, and programmers in Florida have a median salary of $84,201.That’s $18,565 less than the median salary for the same position in California.
As tech companies slowly take over the world, software engineers, developers, and programmers are in huge demand. But some areas of the country pay much better in such positions, than others.
Using Payscale.com we found the states with the highest median salaries for the people behind the scenes at the tech giants.
Average median salary: $89,060
Companies with HQs: Meridian Technology Group, Isite Design
Average median salary: $89,877
Companies with HQs: Baldwin Technology Company, Omega Technologies
Average median salary: $95,588
Companies with HQs: Biogen Idec, Akamai Technologies
Average median salary: $102,766
Companies with HQs: Apple, Facebook, Twitter, Zynga, Quora, Google
