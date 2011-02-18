The 10 States Where Software Engineers Make The Most Money

Leah Goldman
AOL is opening a new office, in Florida, where the engineers are cheap. Software engineers, developers, and programmers in Florida have a median salary of $84,201.That’s $18,565 less than the median salary for the same position in California.

As tech companies slowly take over the world, software engineers, developers, and programmers are in huge demand. But some areas of the country pay much better in such positions, than others.

Using Payscale.com we found the states with the highest median salaries for the people behind the scenes at the tech giants.

#10 Oregon

Average median salary: $89,060

Companies with HQs: Meridian Technology Group, Isite Design

#9 New Jersey

Average median salary: $89,690

Companies with HQs: DRS Technologies, Avaya

#8 Connecticut

Average median salary: $89,877

Companies with HQs: Baldwin Technology Company, Omega Technologies

#7 Colorado

Average median salary: $92,122

Companies with HQs: Virtela, Associated Content

#6 Virginia

Average median salary: $94,172

Companies with HQs: Motley Fool, AppAssure Software

#5 New York

Average median salary: $95,564

Companies with HQs: IBM, Foursquare, AOL

#4 Massachusetts

Average median salary: $95,588

Companies with HQs: Biogen Idec, Akamai Technologies

#3 Maryland

Average median salary: $96,632

Companies with HQs: Lockheed Martin, Micros Systems

#2 Washington

Average median salary: $97,483

Companies with HQs: Amazon, Zillow, Microsoft

#1 California

Average median salary: $102,766

Companies with HQs: Apple, Facebook, Twitter, Zynga, Quora, Google

