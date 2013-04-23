The 10 Highest Paid Soccer Players In The World

Cork Gaines
david beckham psg barcelona champions league

Annual salaries for the world’s top soccer stars can rival those in other sports. However, it is off the field where the true earning power of the elite players comes into play.

The greatest example of that is David Beckham. Beckham is well-past his prime as a soccer player but his popularity, style, and good looks have him sitting atop the list of the world’s highest-paid soccer players.

On the next few pages, we will take a look at the top 10 highest-paid footballers, as calculated by Forbes.com, and how much they make both on the field and off.

It is worth noting that Samuel Eto’o, who plays in Russia, is not listed. It is believed by many that he has the highest salary for any soccer player. However, it is unclear if his reported $26.2 million salary has ever been verified.

#10 Didier Drogba — $17.8 million

Club: Galatasaray

Country: Turkey

Salary: $15.7 million

Other Income: Drogba's biggest endorsement deals include Nike and Pepsi.

#9 Ricardo Kaka — $19.3 million

Club: Real Madrid

Country: Spain

Salary: $14.3 million

Other Income: $5.0 million. Kaka's biggest endorsement deals include Adidas and Pepsi.

#8 Neymar — $19.5 million

Club: Santos

Country: Brazil

Salary: $10.4 million

Other Income: $9.1 million. Neymar's biggest endorsement deals include Nike, Red Bull, Panasonic, and Volkswagen.

#6 (tied) Fernando Torres — $20.2 million

Club: Chelsea

Country: England

Salary: $16.6 million

Other Income: $3.6 million. Torres' biggest endorsement deals include Nike and Pepsi.

#6(tied) Yaya Toure — $20.2 million

Club: Manchester City

Country: England

Salary: $16.6 million

Other Income: $3.6 million. Toure's biggest endorsement deal is with Puma.

#5 Wayne Rooney — $20.3 million

Club: Manchester United

Country: England

Salary: $17.8 million

Other Income: $2.5 million. Rooney's biggest endorsement deals include Nike and Harper Collins.

#4 Sergio Aguero — $20.8 million

Club: Manchester City

Country: England

Salary: $16.6 million

Other Income: $4.2 million. Aguero's biggest endorsement deals include Puma and Pepsi.

#3 Lionel Messi — $40.3 million

Club: Barcelona

Country: Spain

Salary: $21.2 million

Other Income: $19.1 million. Messi's biggest endorsement deals include Adidas, Pepsi, EA Sports, Dolce & Gabana, and Turkish Airlines.

#2 Cristiano Ronaldo — $43.5 million

Club: Real Madrid

Country: Spain

Salary: $21.9 million

Other Income: $21.6 million. Ronaldo's biggest endorsement deals include Nike and Castrol.

#1 David Beckham — $50.6 million

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Country: France

Salary: $6.5 million

Other Income: $44.1 million. Beckham's biggest endorsement deals include Adidas, Breitling, and H&M.

Now compare these players to the highest-paid baseball players

The 20 Highest-Paid Players In Major League Baseball >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.