The highest paid reality TV stars are all the women of the Kardashian-Jenner clan

Whether it’s game shows or dating competitions, reality TV is the new normal on television.

And — surprise, surprise — no one does it better than the Kardashians, a fact that’s backed up by their massive annual salaries.

In a recent report, Forbes looked at the top-earning reality TV stars of 2016, and the winner was Kim Kardashian West by a mile with an estimated $51 million between June 2015 and June 2016 (before taxes and fees, of course).

Most of that comes from her mobile game Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, as well as Instagram endorsements, subscriptions to her app, and subscriptions to her self-styled emojis, Kimoji, according to Forbes.

But it’s not just Kardashian West — her sisters fill out six of the seven spots on the ranking. After Kim comes lip kit savant Kylie Jenner, who brought in $18 million, followed by her model sister Kendall Jenner, who brought in $17 million.

Khloe Kardashian ($15 million), Kris Jenner ($11.5 million), and Kourtney Kardashian ($10 million) rounded out the Forbes list.

Combined, the Kardashian-Jenners brought in a staggering $122.5 million.

The only reality TV star that made the cut who hasn’t appeared on one of the “Keeping up with the Kardashians” shows was Bethenny Frankel, who brought home $8.5 million before taxes.

You can check out the full Forbes report here.

