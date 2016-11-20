The highest paid reality TV stars are all the women of the Kardashian-Jenner clan

The INSIDER Summary:
Whether it’s game shows or dating competitions, reality TV is the new normal on television.
And — surprise, surprise — no one does it better than the Kardashians, a fact that’s backed up by their massive annual salaries.
In a recent report, Forbes looked at the top-earning reality TV stars of 2016, and the winner was Kim Kardashian West by a mile with an estimated $51 million between June 2015 and June 2016 (before taxes and fees, of course).
Most of that comes from her mobile game Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, as well as Instagram endorsements, subscriptions to her app, and subscriptions to her self-styled emojis, Kimoji, according to Forbes.
But it’s not just Kardashian West — her sisters fill out six of the seven spots on the ranking. After Kim comes lip kit savant Kylie Jenner, who brought in $18 million, followed by her model sister Kendall Jenner, who brought in $17 million.
Khloe Kardashian ($15 million), Kris Jenner ($11.5 million), and Kourtney Kardashian ($10 million) rounded out the Forbes list.
Combined, the Kardashian-Jenners brought in a staggering $122.5 million.
The only reality TV star that made the cut who hasn’t appeared on one of the “Keeping up with the Kardashians” shows was Bethenny Frankel, who brought home $8.5 million before taxes.
You can check out the full Forbes report here.
