15 Of The Highest-Paid Professional Female Video Gamers

ESWC Malaysia There’s big money at stake.

The professional video game world might be a boys’ club — males account for 70% of frequent viewers and players — and there aren’t a lot of women playing video games professionally. At least not yet.

But those who do are definitely making a name for themselves.

e-Sports Earnings has ranked the top 100 female players who have won the most prize money, based on information provided online.

The information doesn’t include sponsorship deals and income that players receive from streaming their gaming on services like Twitch.

