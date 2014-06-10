15 Of The Highest-Paid Professional Female Video Gamers

The professional video game world might be a boys’ club — males account for 70% of frequent viewers and players — and there aren’t a lot of women playing video games professionally. At least not yet.
But those who do are definitely making a name for themselves.
e-Sports Earnings has ranked the top 100 female players who have won the most prize money, based on information provided online.
The information doesn’t include sponsorship deals and income that players receive from streaming their gaming on services like Twitch.
Seo Ji-soo, who played under the alias ToSsGirL, was a professional StarCraft player. She retired in 2012 and now runs a cybermall called 'tossgirl.'
Samantha 'Ricochet' Whale was part of a team that came in third place for a 'Dead or Alive 4' tournament, back in 2007.
Jennifer 'jso' So earned $US6,000 in one tournament alone. Her game of choice is Counter-Strike. She was also the champion in three different Counter-Strike tourneys. She's on the SK.Ladies Counter-Strike team.
Christine 'potter' Chi is also a Counter-Strike player, who's based in the U.S. She was the champion in three different tournaments. She's on the SK.Ladies Counter-Strike team.
Alice 'ali' Lew is on the SK.Ladies Counter-Strike team. She took home the championship in three different tournaments.
Alana 'Ms.X' Reid, who hails from Canada, made all her money in one tournament. She was the runner-up in a 'Quake III Arena' tournament.
Livia 'Liefje' Teernstra originally played 'Quake' and 'Unreal Tournament' in New Zealand, before moving to Europe and making a name for herself playing 'Dead or Alive 4.'
Jamie 'Missy' Pereyda, from California, came away with the first prize in the QuakeCon 2005: Ms. QuakeCon Quake III tournament.
Rumay 'Hafu' Wang is a 'World of Warcraft' champion. But she's switched over to 'Hearthstone,' which she streams on her Twitch channel.
Vanessa 'Vanessa' Arteaga earned most of her money -- $US15,000 -- taking home the championship prize playing 'Dead or Alive 4.'
The year before Sarah Harrison took the prize, Marjorie 'Kasumi Chan' Bartell was the 'Dead or Alive 4' champ.
Sasha 'Scarlett' Hostyn is a Canadian 'StarCraft II' player who broke onto the scene in 2011. She's taken first place in seven tournaments.
Katherine 'Mystik' Gunn made $US22,000 playing 'Dead or Alive 4,' but made the big bucks taking home the championship prize playing 'Halo: Reach.'
