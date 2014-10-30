Most Of The Highest-Paid Players In The World Series Will Not Start Game 7

The San Francisco Giants will face the Royals in Kansas City for game 7 of the World Series. While home teams have won the last nine game 7s in the World Series, there is one area where the Giants have an advantage.

The projected starting lineup for the Giants in game 7 made $US58.8 million this season, $US17.3 million more than the Royals’ starting lineup ($US41.5 million). That gap is despite the Giants not starting any of their three highest-paid pitchers.

In fact, of the five highest-paid players on the World Series rosters, Hunter Pence is the only player that will start tonight’s game. James Shields of the Royals ($US12M) along with Matt Cain ($US20M), Tim Lincecum ($US17M), and Jake Peavy ($US14.5M) of the Giants will start the game on the bench.

