The 25 Highest-Paid Players In The NFL

Otto Greule JrGetty Images Congrats to Jay Cutler on his enormous salary.

There is a new highest-paid player in the NFL this season.

With his new 7-year, $US126.7 million contract, Jay Cutler of the Chicago Bears replaces Peyton Manning as the player with the highest base salary in the NFL. However, the largest salary cap hit (base salary plus bonuses and a prorated portion of any signing bonus) belongs to Ndamukong Suh of the Detroit Lions at $US22.4 million.

Meanwhile, to no surprise, quarterbacks dominate this year’s list with five of the top six and nine of the top 25.

#1 Jay Cutler, Chicago Bears -- $US17.5 Million Position: Quarterback 2014 Cap Hit*: $US18.5 million Contract: 7 years, $US126.7 million ($54.0 million guaranteed) Career Earnings: $US58.2 million 2014 Outlook: The Bears are a borderline playoff team and if they are going to be successful, Cutler needs to stay healthy (missed 11 games last 3 seasons) and he needs to do better than the 17 touchdowns he's averaged the last three years. *Base salary plus bonuses plus signing bonus prorated over the life of the contract Data via spotrac.com #2 Eli Manning, New York Giants -- $US15.2 Million Position: Quarterback 2014 Cap Hit: $US20.4 million Contract: 6 years, $US97.5 million ($35.0 million guaranteed) Career Earnings: $US135.1 million 2014 Outlook: In 2013, Manning had his worst season since his rookie year, throwing a league leading 27 interceptions. His 5.4 adjusted yards per attempt (adjusted for interceptions) ranked 30th in the NFL among quarterbacks with at least eight starts. If he doesn't improve those numbers, it will be a long season for the Giants. #3t Peyton Manning, Denver Broncos -- $US15.0 Million Position: Quarterback 2014 Cap Hit: $US17.5 million Contract: 5 years, $US96.0 million ($58.0 million guaranteed) Career Earnings: $US242.7 million 2014 Outlook: At 38, Manning may be better than ever and as long as he is on the field, the Broncos are a Super Bowl favourite. #3t Mike Wallace, Miami Dolphins -- $US15.0 Million Position: Wide Receiver 2014 Cap Hit: $US17.3 million Contract: 5 years, $US60.0 million ($30.0 million guaranteed) Career Earnings: $US16.6 million 2014 Outlook: Wallace's yards per catch and touchdowns have slowly declined since his great 2010 season (1,257 yards, 10 TDs. He is still productive but he is paid to be better than that. #5 Sam Bradford, St. Louis Rams -- $US14.0 Million Position: Quarterback 2014 Cap Hit: $US17.6 million Contract: 6 years, $US78.0 million ($50.0 million guaranteed) Career Earnings: $US51.0 million 2014 Outlook: Bradford will miss the entire season with a knee injury. #6 Philip Rivers, San Diego Chargers -- $US13.8 Million Position: Quarterback 2014 Cap Hit: $US16.7 million Contract: 6 years, $US91.8 million ($38.2 million guaranteed) Career Earnings: $US106.1 million 2014 Outlook: The Chargers are a popular sleeper pick to reach the Super Bowl and Rivers is a big reason why. He had one of his best seasons yet in 2013 with 32 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, and a 8.5 adjusted yards per attempt. #7 Chris Long, St. Louis Rams -- $US13.2 Million Position: Defensive End 2014 Cap Hit: $US14.9 million Contract: 4 years, $US48.2 million ($23.6 million guaranteed) Career Earnings: $US61.3 million 2014 Outlook: At least 8.5 sacks each of the last four seasons and an anchor on one of the best defensive lines in the NFL. #8 Greg Hardy, Carolina Panthers -- $US13.1 Million Position: Defensive End 2014 Cap Hit: $US13.1 million Contract: 1 year, $US13.1 million ($13.1 million guaranteed, franchise tag) Career Earnings: $US2.7 million 2014 Outlook: Was third in the NFL last season with 15.0 sacks. #9 Gerald McCoy, Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- $US12.7 Million Position: Defensive Tackle 2014 Cap Hit: $US15.6 million Contract: 5 years, $US55.0 million ($20.8 million guaranteed) Career Earnings: $US44.4 million 2014 Outlook: Recorded a career high 9.5 sacks in 2013. #10 Ndamukong Suh, Detroit Lions -- $US12.6 Million Position: Defensive Tackle 2014 Cap Hit: $US22.4 million Contract: 5 years, $US64.5 million ($23.3 million guaranteed) Career Earnings: $US51.5 million 2014 Outlook: Suh's biggest question for 2014 is figuring how much of his salary he will give back to the NFL in the form of fines. #11 Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers -- $US12.1 Million Position: Quarterback 2014 Cap Hit: $US18.9 million Contract: 6 years, $US88.0 million ($33.2 million guaranteed) Career Earnings: $US93.2 million 2014 Outlook: Roethlisberger has just two years remaining on his contract and at age 32 he will want to have a big year and build up some leverage for a new deal. #12 Adrian Peterson, Minnesota Vikings -- $US11.8 Million Position: Running Back 2014 Cap Hit: $US14.4 million Contract: years, $US million ($ million guaranteed) Career Earnings: $US 59.8million 2014 Outlook: With Matt Cassel as the starting quarterback, the Vikings will continue to lean heavily on Peterson who will look to get back to his 2012 form of more than 2,000 yards rushing. #13 Brian Orakpo, Washington Redskins -- $US11.5 Million Position: Linebacker 2014 Cap Hit: $US11.5 million Contract: 1 year, $US11.5 million ($11.5 million guaranteed, franchise tag) 2014 Outlook: After recording 10.0 sacks in 2013, Orakpo was given the franchise tag and will need another big season in hopes of landing a new long-term contract. #14 Percy Harvin, Seattle Seahawks -- $US11.0 Million Position: Wide Receiver 2014 Cap Hit: $US13.4 million Contract: 6 years, $US64.2 million ($14.5 million guaranteed) Career Earnings: $US24.3 million 2014 Outlook: Harvin was expected to be a big part of the Seahawks offence in 2013 but missed most of the season with an injury. If he can return to form, he is a big reason many think the Seahawks can repeat as Super Bowl champs. #15 J.J. Watt, Houston Texans -- $US10.9 Million Position: Defensive End 2014 Cap Hit: $US4.6 million Contract: 6 years, $US100.0 million ($51.9 million guaranteed) Career Earnings: $US9.3 million 2014 Outlook: The defensive player of the year in 2012, the Texans rewarded Watt with a new contract making him the highest paid defensive player in NFL history with an average annual value of $US16.6 million. #16 Joe Thomas, Cleveland Browns -- $US10.9 Million Position: Offensive Tackle 2014 Cap Hit: $US12.3 million Contract: 7 years, $US80.5 million ($28.5 million guaranteed) Career Earnings: $US78.8 million 2014 Outlook: The Browns have gone through a lot of quarterbacks but they have had one player since 2007 protecting the bind sides of those quarterbacks. #17 Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints -- $US10.8 Million Position: Quarterback 2014 Cap Hit: $US18.4 million Contract: 5 years, $US100.0 million ($40.0 million guaranteed) Career Earnings: $US120.5 million 2014 Outlook: With the new emphasis on restricting the contact from defensive backs, Drew Brees could have a monster season. #18t Andre Johnson, Houston Texans -- $US10.0 Million Position: Wide Receiver 2014 Cap Hit: $US15.6 million Contract: 7 years, $US67.8 million ($20.5 million guaranteed) Career Earnings: $US77.9 million 2014 Outlook: This will be the fifth season of Johnson's 7-year contract and he continues to be one of the most consistent receivers in the NFL. He had 3,005 yards over the last two seasons combined. #18t Vincent Jackson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- $US10.0 Million Position: Wide Receiver 2014 Cap Hit: $US12.4 million Contract: 5 years, $US55.6 million ($26.0 million guaranteed) Career Earnings: $US41.5 million 2014 Outlook: The Buccaneers have assembled a collection of tall receivers and at 6-foot-5, Jackson is the veteran of the group and will look to improve on his 1,224 yards and seven touchdowns from a year ago. #18t James Laurinaitis, St. Louis Rams -- $US10.0 Million Position: Linebacker 2014 Cap Hit: $US10.4 million Contract: 5 years, $US41.5 million ($13.6 million guaranteed) Career Earnings: $US19.1 million 2014 Outlook: Laurinaitis has started 80 straight games for the Rams and continues to be a consistent force in the middle of the Rams defence. #18t Alex Mack, Cleveland Browns -- $US10.0 Million Position: Center 2014 Cap Hit: $US10.0 million Contract: 5 years, $US42.0 million ($26.0 million guaranteed) Career Earnings: $US8.0 million 2014 Outlook: Like left tackle Joe Thomas, Alex Mack has been a consistent presence on the offensive line for the Browns, starting all 80 games of his career. #22 Jason Worilds, Pittsburgh Steelers -- $US9.8 Million Position: Linebacker 2014 Cap Hit: $US9.8 million Contract: 1 year, $US9.8 million ($9.8 million guaranteed) Career Earnings: $US3.8 million 2014 Outlook: Worilds only started 11 games in 2013 but did record 8.0 sacks leading the Steelers to use the transition tag for the 2014 season. Worilds was free to negotiate a contract with other teams but could not find a better offer. #23 Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons -- $US9.5 Million Position: Quarterback 2014 Cap Hit: $US17.5 million Contract: 5 years, $US103.8 million ($42.0 million guaranteed) Career Earnings: $US85.0 million 2014 Outlook: After winning 13 games in 2012 and at least 10 games in four of his first five seasons, the Falcons fell to 4-12 in 2013. Ryan will need to cut down on the 17 interceptions and improve an adjusted yards per catch that fell from 7.7 in 2012 to just 6.6 a year ago. #24 Carson Palmer, Arizona Cardinals -- $US9.0 Million Position: Quarterback 2014 Cap Hit: $US12.0 million Contract: 2 years, $US16.0 million ($10.0 million guaranteed) Career Earnings: $US107.6 million 2014 Outlook: The Arizona Cardinals were unlucky in 2013, missing the playoffs despite winning ten games. But they may have also been a little lucky to win ten games with Palmer throwing 22 interceptions on top of his 24 touchdowns. #25 Russell Okung, Seattle Seahawks -- $US8.8 Million Position: Offensive Tackle 2014 Cap Hit: $US11.2 million Contract: 6 years, $US48.5 million ($8.4 million guaranteed) Career Earnings: $US34.5 million 2014 Outlook: Okung has struggled to stay healthy having failed to play 16 games in any of his four seasons and missing eight games in 2013. Okung has two years left on his current contract would be a prime candidate to receive a long-term extension if he can show he can stay on the field. Now check out the highest-paid NBA players of all time. The 25 Highest-Paid NBA Players Of All Time >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.