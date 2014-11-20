The 26 Highest-Paid Players In The NBA

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters Kobe can laugh at all the haters because he’s still getting paid.

Kobe Bryant may be in the midst of a nightmare season with the Los Angeles Lakers but he can take solace in knowing he has already won five championship rings and is still the highest-paid player in the NBA.

Meanwhile, in a perfect example of just how backwards the NBA’s salary system can be, the arguably two best players in the NBA, LeBron James and Kevin Durant, are not even in the top five.

Of the players on this year’s list most will be getting huge raises in the next two years as players and teams jockey for a position prior to the much anticipated higher salary cap that is coming for the 2016-17 season.

Using data from Spotrac.com, here are the highest-paid players in the NBA and their current contract situations.

