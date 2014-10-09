The Highest-Paid Players In The MLB Playoffs

The Major League Baseball playoffs are down to the final four, but when it comes to the highest-paid players, it is the two National League teams that win.

Of the 17 players in the League Championship Series who made at least $US10 million this season, 11 play for either the San Francisco Giants or the St. Louis Cardinals, including the seven highest paid in the group.

Meanwhile, the Kansas City Royals have made it to the ALCS despite no players who made more than $US12 million this season.

